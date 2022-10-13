ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Paul Ryan: Trump’s ‘unelectability will be palpable’ by 2024

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btAHe_0iXjsU5Z00

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Thursday said that former President Trump’s “unelectability will be palpable” by the 2024 presidential election and that the next Republican nominee will likely be someone else.

“I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then. We all know that he will lose. … We all know that he is so much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why would we want to go with that?” Ryan said in an interview with Teneo for its “Insights Series.”

Ryan is vice chairman of Teneo, a public relations and CEO advisory firm.

“The only reason he stays where he is is because everybody’s afraid of him. They’re afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition. But as soon as you get the herd mentality going, it’s unstoppable,” Ryan said.

He noted Trump’s lack of strength in polls that consider him as the hypothetical 2024 Republican candidate and said he’s sure the former president will be aware of that.

“Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters. He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think,” Ryan said.

The former Speaker posited that the Republican presidential primary will be flooded with candidates, dividing up the vote until Trump gets the plurality — though he didn’t think that was the most likely case.

“It’s not like [Trump] is going to reverse the impression that suburban voters have on him. That cake is baked,” Ryan said.

Ryan also underscored the importance of suburban American voters in this year’s midterm elections, noting that Democrats are likely to seize on abortion and Trump as key voting issues, while Republicans will emphasize the U.S. economy.

Democrats, the former Speaker predicted, will work to make the 2022 race about Trump to get their base to the polls, pulling focus from sky-high, persistent inflation.

“[Trump] is the Democrats’ weapon against us. He’s a cudgel against us, especially in our swing districts,” Ryan said.

Comments / 241

Jill Brandt
3d ago

Just remember Ryan's wife is a Democratic lobbyist ....lots of $$$$ riding on it. Although, he got to keep his congressional monies, which were in the millions....thieves, all of them.

Reply(2)
62
Rocky Johnson
3d ago

Ryan is the one responsible for the mess this country is in now. If he hadn't tried to block everything Trump tried to do his first two years when Repubs had the house we wouldn't have Biteme today.

Reply(69)
57
Hmu007
3d ago

Not only lose, Trump will lose badly, landslide. He is unfit to be the U.S president. He has no sense of decency. He has no morality & dignity.

Reply(27)
62
Related
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#Teneo
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

726K+
Followers
85K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy