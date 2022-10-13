Read full article on original website
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.04 - Shrapnel - Press Release
“Shrapnel” – The team operates on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict. Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez are on a race against time as they search for a severed foot on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
FBI: Most Wanted - Gold Diggers - Review
At the beginning of last week’s episode, we are treated to some personal scenes unrelated to the case of the week. Remy and April are on a date at a gala where he encounters a lot of his old friends. Ray is moving in with Hana, just like Crosby and Ortiz did previously. I hope he sticks around longer than them!
Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream (Series Finale) - Press Release
You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I'm gonna miss it. Written by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
The L Word - Episode 3.02 - Los Angeles Traffic - Press Release
Bette and Shane break new ground with Tina and Tess, respectively, but old habits come back to bite them. Sparks fly with Alice’s latest prospect until an unexpected revelation, while Angie heals her heartbreak with a new flame. Meanwhile, Finley competes for Maribel's favor until Maribel drops a bomb about Sophie that threatens to tear them apart, and Dani puts hurt feelings aside for Gigi, but is it too late?
The Equalizer - Episode 3.04 - One Percenters - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“One Percenters” – A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 14th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Atlanta - Episode 4.9 - Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World. Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream. Big Sky - Episode 3.7...
The Good Fight - Episode 6.07 - The End of STR Laurie - Press Release
EPISODE 7: The End of STR Laurie (Available to stream Thursday, October 20th) The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm. Parents sue a college for tuition refunds, raising the question “Who is responsible for the ongoing racial discord in this country?”
Stargirl -The Betrayal -Review : Right And Wrong
Beware of spoilers for the episode in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the episode yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. This week things finally started picking up as the plot moved forward in interesting and unexpected ways. The third season's underlying theme of morality ( right and wrong ) was also a big part of this episode.
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.06 - Candy Zombies - Press Release
It’s Halloween at Abbott Elementary! When a student steals a bag of candy meant to be given out to the kids at the end of the day and starts distributing it during school hours, the teachers band together to find the culprit. Meanwhile, Janine is invited to a Halloween party by an old friend and starts to reconsider her personal life.
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Chesapeake Shores - Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most - Review
Last weeks episode ended on a high note with Mandrake introducing Evan to his biological father and Luke walking into a robbery with a gun shot going off. The episode picks up right were we left off, so we know immediately how one of the cliffhangers ended, but are kept in the dark a bit longer with the other.
USD POLL : What is the funniest scene you have seen this year in a movie or TV series that isn't a comedy?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Mothman's Dog who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Women Talking - Review
A powerhouse of an understated drama that slowly dawns on you the more you watch the creeping horror that its everyday protagonists are experiencing. A colony is our home in the United States - and the stage is set in a barn, where a group of women struggle to reconcile their faith with the actions committed against them are so horrific and by so many of the men of the isolated village community.
So Help me Todd - Second Second Chance - Review
The third episode of the pilot season was definitely the strongest so far, continuing to showcase a clever and creative writing team and dynamic chemistry shared by all of the leads, but especially between mother and son duo Margaret and Todd (Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin). The episode begins with Todd and his ex-fiancé turned colleague, Susan, running into each other as they are arriving for a party. In a classic Todd move, he didn’t read the details of the e-vite and showed up with beer to what turned out to be a baby shower for childhood friends. As the guests catch up over adulthood and stock profiles, Todd quickly realizes he is out of place amongst this group of married, successful professionals. He is relieved to run into his childhood best friend, Ryan, who is also an outcast with an arrest warrant to boot. When Ryan shares that he is going to court for a trespassing charge, Todd immediately offers the services of his mother, which viewers know isn’t going to go over well.
Young Sheldon - Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Review
This episode continues Mary’s journey of finding out who she is without the church and in the process, she ends up discovering a whole new side of herself. When Mary scoffs at Connie for reading a romance novel, she challenges Mary to give it a try. It doesn’t take long for Mary to get sucked into the story, even hiding in the bathroom to read in private. The book unlocks a curious side of Mary and she decides to write her own romance novel, where a character named Marie meets a handsome man named Dusty in a bar. Of course “Marie” is a pseudonym for Mary, and she attempts to capture her very vivid fantasy on paper. George catches Mary enthralled in her writing, and asks what she’s doing. She quickly dismisses it as her grocery list. However, her fantasy has gotten her hot, and she lures a confused but eager George into the bedroom. Later, George confides in Dale about Mary’s sudden change in personality and Dale sarcastically suggests that she has either hit her head or she’s going through menopause because there is no possible way that a woman would be turned on by George. It is fun to see this wild side of Mary and Zoe Perry is fabulous in portraying this new side of her character, while maintaining pieces of the moral, conservative side that have made Mary who she is for so long.
