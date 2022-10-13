This episode continues Mary’s journey of finding out who she is without the church and in the process, she ends up discovering a whole new side of herself. When Mary scoffs at Connie for reading a romance novel, she challenges Mary to give it a try. It doesn’t take long for Mary to get sucked into the story, even hiding in the bathroom to read in private. The book unlocks a curious side of Mary and she decides to write her own romance novel, where a character named Marie meets a handsome man named Dusty in a bar. Of course “Marie” is a pseudonym for Mary, and she attempts to capture her very vivid fantasy on paper. George catches Mary enthralled in her writing, and asks what she’s doing. She quickly dismisses it as her grocery list. However, her fantasy has gotten her hot, and she lures a confused but eager George into the bedroom. Later, George confides in Dale about Mary’s sudden change in personality and Dale sarcastically suggests that she has either hit her head or she’s going through menopause because there is no possible way that a woman would be turned on by George. It is fun to see this wild side of Mary and Zoe Perry is fabulous in portraying this new side of her character, while maintaining pieces of the moral, conservative side that have made Mary who she is for so long.

