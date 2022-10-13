Read full article on original website
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Whale - Review
Two movies aired at this year's London Film Festival that are similiar in more ways than you'd expect, The Son and The Whale; but whilst The Son is entirely cynical and cruel, I feel like The Whale is smart enough to avoid the traps that the former fell into and creates a fantastic showcase for its leading stars.
‘Games Of Thrones’ EP Frank Doelger To Helm Surveillance Thriller Series ‘Concordia’ For ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan
Frank Doelger is helming a surveillance drama set that counts broadcasters ZDF, MBC and France Télévisions and streamer Hulu Japan as partners. The Game of Thrones executive producer is showrunner and executive producer on the six-part Concordia, which has gone into production, with shooting taking place in various locations in Rome, northern Italy and Leipzig, Germany. His Beta Film- and ZDF Studios-owned joint venture production house Intaglio Films is producing. Barbara Eder, who is attached to Doelger’s Mipcom launch drama The Swarm, which we wrote about last week ahead of the market, is directing the show, which is shooting in English. Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke are...
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.04 - Shrapnel - Press Release
“Shrapnel” – The team operates on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict. Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez are on a race against time as they search for a severed foot on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.04 - One Percenters - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“One Percenters” – A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.
Atlanta - Episode 4.09 - Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World. - Press Release
Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World. They always making Paper Boi go through something. Written by Taofik Kolade and directed by Hiro Murai.
Young Sheldon - Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Review
This episode continues Mary’s journey of finding out who she is without the church and in the process, she ends up discovering a whole new side of herself. When Mary scoffs at Connie for reading a romance novel, she challenges Mary to give it a try. It doesn’t take long for Mary to get sucked into the story, even hiding in the bathroom to read in private. The book unlocks a curious side of Mary and she decides to write her own romance novel, where a character named Marie meets a handsome man named Dusty in a bar. Of course “Marie” is a pseudonym for Mary, and she attempts to capture her very vivid fantasy on paper. George catches Mary enthralled in her writing, and asks what she’s doing. She quickly dismisses it as her grocery list. However, her fantasy has gotten her hot, and she lures a confused but eager George into the bedroom. Later, George confides in Dale about Mary’s sudden change in personality and Dale sarcastically suggests that she has either hit her head or she’s going through menopause because there is no possible way that a woman would be turned on by George. It is fun to see this wild side of Mary and Zoe Perry is fabulous in portraying this new side of her character, while maintaining pieces of the moral, conservative side that have made Mary who she is for so long.
S.W.A.T. - Episode 6.03 - Whoa Black Betty - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Whoa Black Betty” – When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack. Also, Hondo and Nischelle prepare for their baby’s gender reveal party, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
