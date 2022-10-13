Read full article on original website
Portland Trail Blazers searching for connectivity as regular season approaches: ‘We’re still getting to know each other’
The Portland Trail Blazers have trust issues. They don’t trust teammates to pick up their man on defense when they rotate to an open shooter. They don’t trust one another to pass the ball when they cut or to cut when they are looking to pass. They hesitate...
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart brings versatility to starting lineup: ‘I can do whatever need be’
Josh Hart has never doubted that he should be a starter in the NBA. Not while he played with New Orleans. Not during his time with the LA Lakers. And certainly not now with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Hart entered training camp in a three-man competition with Nassir Little...
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick to a two-way contract.
Kamloops Blazers at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (6-0) take on the Kamloops Blazers (4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 15, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blazers audio. Follow:. The box score.
