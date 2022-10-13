San Joaquin County high school football: Week 8 scores and more
Undefeated records and playoff seedings are on the line for some area teams while others are trying to eke out wins with only three regular season games remaining. Teams in the San Joaquin Athletic Association are back after a bye week to host some of the many must-watch matchups this week.
Here are the final scores for Week 8 games:
- Franklin 7, Bear Creek 51
- Manteca 62, East Union 6
- Riverbank 6, Escalon 55
- Kimball 54, Sierra 9
- Lathrop 28 at Johansen 14
- Lodi 34, West 7
- Pacheco 21, Mountain House 13
- Tracy 34, St. Mary’s 63
- Summerville 47, Calaveras 0
- Chavez 22, Weston Ranch 62
- Linden 0, Edison 50
- Lincoln 49, Tokay 44
- McNair 6 at Stagg 41
- Ripon Christian 49, Mariposa County 0
This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 8 scores and more
