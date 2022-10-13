San Joaquin County high school football: Week 8 scores and more

Undefeated records and playoff seedings are on the line for some area teams while others are trying to eke out wins with only three regular season games remaining. Teams in the San Joaquin Athletic Association are back after a bye week to host some of the many must-watch matchups this week.

Here are the final scores for Week 8 games:

Franklin 7, Bear Creek 51

Manteca 62, East Union 6

Riverbank 6, Escalon 55

Kimball 54, Sierra 9

Lathrop 28 at Johansen 14

Lodi 34, West 7

Pacheco 21, Mountain House 13

Tracy 34, St. Mary’s 63

Summerville 47, Calaveras 0

Chavez 22, Weston Ranch 62

Linden 0, Edison 50

Lincoln 49, Tokay 44

McNair 6 at Stagg 41

Ripon Christian 49, Mariposa County 0

