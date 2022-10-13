ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James
2d ago

She's paranoid. Most people barely acknowledge the existence of her child. If her son wants to live like a girl, that's his business. The problem we have is being forced to condone, endorse, and celebrate it, and being forced to go along with it, "or else."

Reply(16)
89
Big W
2d ago

no matter how hard they try .they cannot change their DNA or their souls...a man putting on makeup and pills and shots don't make him a female

Reply
54
Christine Marie
2d ago

No one is discriminating. These people can’t accept themselves and are somehow a victim of discrimination. The only discrimination is in their head.

Reply
59
