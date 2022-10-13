Read full article on original website
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event
The Quechan tribe is celebrating its culture today through this weekend with its "Indian Days" event that has been happening over the past 50 years.
Wounded military free fall instructor receives gift
A local military free fall instructor at Yuma proving grounds was injured in a jumping accident about three weeks ago.
Urban Greening Project
(Ribbon Cutting is Monday)...It is for the Urban Greening Project. The ceremony will start at 8:30 Monday morning at the Imperial County Office of Education on Sperber Road. The public is encouraged to join the ICOE, the Air Pollution Control District and the County of Imperial for the Ribbon Cutting, celebrating the completion of the ICOE Urban Greening Project.
Storms Rip Through Valley
Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail raked the Imperial Valley Saturday. The thunderstorms dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain on various parts of the County causing flooded streets and roads and hazardous driving conditions with visibility near zero during the peak of the storm activity. City and County Public Works crews worked throughout the day and into the night to remove downed trees and debris from streets and roads. The Imperial Irrigation District reported scattered power outages with downed utility poles and power lines. Over 4,600 IID customers in El Centro and Imperial were without electricity for a time Saturday afternoon. Winds were reported at better than 45 miles per hour. Dime-size hail was also reported.
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites.
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election.
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors
(Regular IID Board meeting)...It will be held Tuesday. The Directors convene in the morning for a closed session. Public session begins at 1:00 in the afternoon. The Board will consider approving a 2022 third quarter budget amendment. They will hear a financial update. The Directors will be asked to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for November. They will be asked to approve the feasibility study for a US Bureau of Reclamation 2022 small storage program. The Directors will discuss the 2023 Equitable Distribution Plan implementation. They will also discuss the 2023 On-farm efficiency conservation program parameters. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
New Imperial pharmacy's grand opening a win for mental health
IMPERIAL — Sounds of water cascading from a large fountain couldn’t overshadow the eager conversations from healthcare providers who attended the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Located across the aisle from Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center's office on the...
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum
EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
Clinical Research Network
(Tackling Health Disparities in Imperial County)...$5 million has been awarded to develop a Clinical Research Network. San Diego State Unbiversity, SDSU Imperial Valley and El Centro Regional Medical center recieved the cooperative agreement award from an arm of the National Insitutes Of Health to tackle health inequities in the region. Over five years, the funds will help establish the Imperial County Research Network, a partnership between SDSU Health Link Center, SDSU Imperial Valley Rise Center and ECRMC. SDSU professor of public health Guadalupe X. Ayala, SDSU assistant professor and associate director of nursing Helina Hoyt and chief clinical officer of ECRMC Suzanne Martinez are the principal investigators. They will develop an infrastructure of personnel, policies and procedures to build science informed clinical research capacity at ECRMC.
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Murder Suspect in Custody
A 30-year-old Imperial man is in custody with bail set at $1 million. Jose Luis Revelo was arrested late Wednesday night by El Centro Police officers with assistance of the Imperial Police, Imperial County Sheriff's Office, Brawley Police , Border Patrol agents and the U. S. Marshalls Service. El Centro Police investigators had determined that Revelo was involved in a shooting outside the Phoenix Bar on South 4th Street at about 1:00 a.m. Monday. The victim, Jonathan Hill, 29, was fatally wounded. During the investigation, ECPD detectives identified Revelo as one of the individuals involved in an altercation who had fled the scene of the shooting. Several other suspects involved in the altercation are still being interviewed but Revelo is said to be the shooter and primary suspect in the murder. On Tuesday night at about 10:00 p.m., Revelo was located in an apartment on Myrtle Road in Imperial and surrendered peacefully. Revelo is being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with Murder.
