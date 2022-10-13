Fairview School District gets $300K in state grant funding, portion going to new playground at elementary school
One local school district received $300,000 that will support its students for years to come.
State Representative Ryan Bizzarro presented the Fairview School District the state grant money on Thursday morning; $200,000 from the “Ready To Learn Grant,” and $100,000 from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) for a new playground at the elementary school.Two local school districts coming together to improve student experiences in class
Ryan Bizzarro said Fairview residents pay a lot for the school district, so they deserve a return on their investment.
“This is a great opportunity for the district. Being in Fairview, we don’t receive a lot of state funds, most of our money comes from our local taxpayers. So for Representative Bizzarro to recognize the need here and to give back to our community is just a terrific thing,” said Erik Kincade, superintendent, Fairview School District.Close
Bizzarro said the school district came to him asking to help with fundraising efforts.
