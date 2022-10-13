ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Fairview School District gets $300K in state grant funding, portion going to new playground at elementary school

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O9Ny_0iXjr9v000

One local school district received $300,000 that will support its students for years to come.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro presented the Fairview School District the state grant money on Thursday morning; $200,000 from the “Ready To Learn Grant,” and $100,000 from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) for a new playground at the elementary school.

Two local school districts coming together to improve student experiences in class

Ryan Bizzarro said Fairview residents pay a lot for the school district, so they deserve a return on their investment.

“This is a great opportunity for the district. Being in Fairview, we don’t receive a lot of state funds, most of our money comes from our local taxpayers. So for Representative Bizzarro to recognize the need here and to give back to our community is just a terrific thing,” said Erik Kincade, superintendent, Fairview School District.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Bizzarro said the school district came to him asking to help with fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million. The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey, which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.  The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

I-90 eastbound Exit 9 reopened in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) has reopened to traffic. All ramps at the interchange and the roundabouts are now fully open. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5. With the ramps now open, work […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Fairview, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

County Executive brings Erie County Council members to tour Penn State Behrend’s ‘Project Resolve’ after council denies use of ARP funds for project

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County Council Members visiting Penn State Behrend on Thursday. On the agenda, “Project Resolve” and how $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding could benefit the entire region. Fontaine Glenn reports. After a 3 to 4 vote at the last county council meeting against approving the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Library recognizes its ‘friends’ for ‘National Friends of Libraries Week’

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving a public recognition of thanks to its friend groups that continue to support them. The Blasco Library is showing appreciation of its friends groups that contribute to raising funding for programs, materials, and supplies. A proclamation was read by County Administration to celebrate the Erie County Public Library […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#The Elementary School#State Funds#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
WFMJ.com

Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville

A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
GREENVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Winter Preparations Underway

OIL CITY, Pa. – ​The transition from the summer work schedule to the winter maintenance needs is well underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All the counties included in District 1, which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, have started doing...
VENANGO, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro Completes New Beginner Ski & Snowboard Area

Mount Pleasant announced the completion of a brand new beginner ski and snowboard area, complete with a 120-foot-long conveyor lift. The lift will supplement the existing beginner area which will allow Mount Pleasant to double the terrain and uphill capacity for beginners. Mount Pleasant said the new addition of the...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation

A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy