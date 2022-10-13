Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
How to use a white cane? Casper specialist helps blind, low-vision students master navigation skills
CASPER, Wyo. — Saturday marks White Cane Safety Day, and the Wyoming Council of the Blind has been engaging in efforts to help people understand what white canes are and how people who are blind or low vision sometimes use them to navigate community spaces. Cheryl Godley, new president...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident
According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident. While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.
RELATED PEOPLE
After Clinic Arson, Abortion Rights Advocates in Wyoming Step Up Their Fight
The sun was just coming up on May 25 when Julie Burkhart’s phone rang. Burkhart had arrived in Casper, Wyoming, a day earlier to check on renovations to a new abortion clinic she was opening on East Second Street. The final cleaning in preparation for opening day was scheduled for the end of the week. That evening she’d done a walk-through; all looked good. But when she heard the voice of one of her contractors on the other end of the line, she knew something was wrong. “I was thinking there’s a plumbing issue,” she recalled. “‘There was a water break, right?’”
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice executive director honored as ‘Woman of Influence’
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown has been named the 2022 “Women of Influence” honoree in the field of Health Care by the Wyoming Business Report. Brown, a registered nurse, holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a proud...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters drop into coffee shops, restaurants Friday amid push for new recruits
CASPER, Wyo. — Two firefighters stopped by the downtown coffee shop the Bourgeois Pig on Friday afternoon, and when Oil City News asked what they were up to, they said they have been going into businesses to spread the word that the Casper Fire-EMS Department is looking for some new recruits.
oilcity.news
Casper woman who charged over $21K in personal expenses on company card pleads guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a credit card while working as a bookkeeper for an energy company in Mills. Denise Lynn Johnson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts, including eight felonies, for personal expense charges totaling over $21,000, according to charging documents.
oilcity.news
Concerns at Commissary Mall demolition site lead to proposed new safety requirements in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some concerns about residents’ safety arose during the demolition of the old Commissary Mall in downtown Casper this spring, Casper Chief Building Official Dan Elston told the City Council on Tuesday. Elston himself witnessed a risky situation during the demolition. “I actually had to go...
oilcity.news
Aircraft mechanic Marvin Robinson earns prestigious Charles Taylor Award
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, in that time demonstrating an aptitude for mechanics that put him in rarified company. On Saturday, he was recognized for his excellence with the prestigious Charles Taylor Award — the highest honor the Federal Aviation Administration can give to an airplane mechanic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Casper Rec Center inviting families to Oct. 22 ‘Fall Carnival’ and ‘Haunted Films Locker Rooms’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center will be hosting its 42nd annual Fall Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1801 E. 4th St. The event is free and will feature everything from games and crafts to treats and prizes. “For the more daring individuals,...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud
A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
oilcity.news
Rain stays away as temperatures continue to drop
CASPER, Wyo. — Today’s weather in Natrona County will see some cloudy skies, though residents shouldn’t worry too much about precipitation anytime soon. Weather has been by and large dry of late, and that is expected to stay the case in the week to come, with no calls for rain in the coming week.
Comments / 0