ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
Natrona County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Morgan
The Intercept

After Clinic Arson, Abortion Rights Advocates in Wyoming Step Up Their Fight

The sun was just coming up on May 25 when Julie Burkhart’s phone rang. Burkhart had arrived in Casper, Wyoming, a day earlier to check on renovations to a new abortion clinic she was opening on East Second Street. The final cleaning in preparation for opening day was scheduled for the end of the week. That evening she’d done a walk-through; all looked good. But when she heard the voice of one of her contractors on the other end of the line, she knew something was wrong. “I was thinking there’s a plumbing issue,” she recalled. “‘There was a water break, right?’”
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ncsd#Nchs#Park Elemenatary#Extreme Behavior
oilcity.news

Aircraft mechanic Marvin Robinson earns prestigious Charles Taylor Award

CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, in that time demonstrating an aptitude for mechanics that put him in rarified company. On Saturday, he was recognized for his excellence with the prestigious Charles Taylor Award — the highest honor the Federal Aviation Administration can give to an airplane mechanic.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud

A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rain stays away as temperatures continue to drop

CASPER, Wyo. — Today’s weather in Natrona County will see some cloudy skies, though residents shouldn’t worry too much about precipitation anytime soon. Weather has been by and large dry of late, and that is expected to stay the case in the week to come, with no calls for rain in the coming week.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy