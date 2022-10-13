Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.

Berkshire District Attorney Spokesperson Andrew McKeever said 32-year-old Steven Santana of Dalton was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to the following charges:

Mayhem

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Assault and battery to collect a loan

Witness intimidation

Threat to commit a crime (Four counts)

“I am proud of my office’s work to hold this individual accountable for the vicious attack on the victim,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for its hard work on this case and the medical personnel who attended to the victim’s wounds.”

On August 4, 2021, Pittsfield police were called to a home for an assault. When they arrived to the home, they found the victim several injured. They were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for their injuries. They were later transferred to Albany Medical Center for multiple facial bone fractures and a severe eye injury.

Santana was also sentenced to two and a half years in prison, concurrent to his other charges, for firearm charges in a separate incident. Santana pleaded guilty on October 4 to the following charges:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possessing a defaced firearm

Trafficking in cocaine

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

On April 18, 2021, Santana refused to stop for Dalton police while driving his vehicle on West Housatonic Street. Santana led the police into a car chase. During that chase, Santana attempted to throw a backpack containing a firearm, cocaine and evidence of cocaine distribution. Santana was eventually stopped and arrested, and police recovered the backpack.

