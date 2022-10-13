ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Mathematics#College#Sophomore Year#K12#Sat Act#University System#English
WJCL

Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Survey: Georgia professors upset with tenure changes

A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night.  “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy