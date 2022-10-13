A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO