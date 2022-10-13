Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
WSAV-TV
How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
WTVM
Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
WJCL
Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
wabe.org
Survey: Georgia professors upset with tenure changes
A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say
MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia's flu rate among highest in the nation, data shows
ATLANTA — Georgia's flu rate is currently one of the highest in the nation, matched with the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Flu Activity Map. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s most recent flu report for the week ending on Oct. 8 shows...
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker apparently pulls out badge during debate
Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pulled out what appeared to be a police badge during a debate with his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker's campaign has stated he has more than 100 law enforcement endorsements.
Stacey Abrams aims for history with second run for governor
Stacey Abrams has become nationally known for her successes in getting out the vote. But governing would be an entirely different challenge.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night. “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
