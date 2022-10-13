ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Scotts Ferry Road Bridge will be closed for repairs

By Cortney Evans
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Roads and Bridges Division will close the Scotts Ferry Road Bridge on October 17.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks.

During the closure, it is recommended that motorists use McGill Road and North Bear Creek Road as alternate routes.

