Sedgwick County, KS

Funeral today for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fjeh4_0iXjqqF100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter will be today. She was killed in a crash near Maize last Friday, Oct. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, several roads will be closed for the procession in advance of and/or immediately after the funeral service, which starts at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (861 N. Socora) and Resthaven Cemetery.

  • Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road
  • Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street
  • Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West
  • 119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (US Highway 54)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hj9A_0iXjqqF100
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified

The funeral service at the church will be live-streamed by the sheriff’s office. KSN.com will provide a live stream of the service and processional.

Carter was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in Feb. 2022.

