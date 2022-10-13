Funeral today for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter will be today. She was killed in a crash near Maize last Friday, Oct. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, several roads will be closed for the procession in advance of and/or immediately after the funeral service, which starts at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (861 N. Socora) and Resthaven Cemetery.

Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road

Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street

Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West

119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (US Highway 54)

The funeral service at the church will be live-streamed by the sheriff’s office. KSN.com will provide a live stream of the service and processional.

Carter was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in Feb. 2022.

