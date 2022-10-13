ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party

Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton

A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock

A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase

A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KRDO

Crews responding to fire in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in eastern El Paso County Friday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO that the Peyton Fire Dept. is on scene at the blaze that is east of Falcon. Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene assisting in the response.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing 74-year-old woman found by deputies

THURSDAY 10/13/2022 11:49 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to EPSO, “after a continuous search the past several hours,” Bernice has been found and is now safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 74-year-old woman missing in Colorado Springs THURSDAY 10/13/2022 9:36 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 74-year-old Bernice who went missing on Tuesday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

