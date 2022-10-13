Read full article on original website
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness againDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Van Winkle faces challenge from Miguel for Senate 30 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton reopened after deadly crash
The northbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 25 is currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
Mother of teenager found dead on High Line Canal Trail reacts to her son’s death
The mother of a man found dead along the High Line Canal Trail last Friday spoke exclusively with FOX31.
Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton
A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
Inmate found dead in El Paso County Jail just 1 day after arrest
An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Neighbor whose home was struck during house party shooting speaks
That shooting happened on Dakin Street at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and left seven people injured and one person dead. A neighbor, Yvonne Garcia, who lives four houses down said she woke up to the sound of gunfire.
Arrest made after suspicious package found outside Wheat Ridge pub
A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase
A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
Crews responding to fire in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in eastern El Paso County Friday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO that the Peyton Fire Dept. is on scene at the blaze that is east of Falcon. Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene assisting in the response.
Missing 74-year-old woman found by deputies
THURSDAY 10/13/2022 11:49 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to EPSO, “after a continuous search the past several hours,” Bernice has been found and is now safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 74-year-old woman missing in Colorado Springs THURSDAY 10/13/2022 9:36 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 74-year-old Bernice who went missing on Tuesday, […]
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
