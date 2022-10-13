ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants a trade

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
Could Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III soon be traded?

A new report from the NFL Network says that Jackson would like a fresh start, “preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him.”

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington in March 2021 after six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was expected to serve as the team’s top cornerback.

However, Jackson was benched in the first half of Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. After the game, Jackson reluctantly spoke to the media and said he removed himself due to a back injury. Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t indicate an injury as the reason for benching Jackson initially.

Jackson played in 12 games for the Commanders in 2021, recording two interceptions. A big issue for Jackson is the scheme. Known as a man corner, Jackson signed with Washington, which primarily uses zone coverage. It was a strange match from the beginning and Jackson has struggled with coverage and penalties.

Jackson is listed out for Washington’s game on Thursday night with the aforementioned back injury. He did not travel with the team to Chicago.

The NFL Network report from Mike Garofolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero says there has been interest in Jackson from several teams and a trade could happen “long before” the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste would replace Jackson on the outside where he has been much better in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

