Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail raked the Imperial Valley Saturday. The thunderstorms dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain on various parts of the County causing flooded streets and roads and hazardous driving conditions with visibility near zero during the peak of the storm activity. City and County Public Works crews worked throughout the day and into the night to remove downed trees and debris from streets and roads. The Imperial Irrigation District reported scattered power outages with downed utility poles and power lines. Over 4,600 IID customers in El Centro and Imperial were without electricity for a time Saturday afternoon. Winds were reported at better than 45 miles per hour. Dime-size hail was also reported.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO