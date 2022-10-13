ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County Office for the Aging to hold event addressing loneliness

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEkeH_0iXjqgez00

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – In an effort to address the issue of loneliness in the elderly, a problem made worse by the pandemic, the Steuben County Office of the Aging will hold a presentation to look for solutions next month.

The OFA said the problem of loneliness is a “sometimes-lethal infection” that affects everyone, but especially the elderly. And the isolation that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic only made exacerbated the problem.

8.7% Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced

“We see it in our older adults,” county Office For the Aging Director Patty Baroody said. “Their partners have died, their friends gone or moved away. It can be hard to break into a new social circle. But it’s not just older people, anymore. People everywhere suffer from this.
And if these people have the courage to reach out, too often anymore, no one is there to take their hand.”

The OFAs of Steuben and Chemung Counties and Ithaca College will hold a presentation, “All the Lonely People”, on November 1 at the Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning. The presentation will show a documentary from the creators of the 2010 film “Gen Silent”. The event will also have “discussion leading to solutions”, the announcement said.

Steuben County DSS warns of food stamp phishing scam

“The presentation places a human face on the hidden epidemic of chronic loneliness and social isolation,” Baroody said. “It’s built on hope and shares the latest research and interventions for individuals and communities. “We hope people leave this event feeling empowered and reconnected, not only for having attended, but they leave with ideas on how to better connect with others, day to day”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
westsidenewsny.com

More people now eligible to give blood

The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Corning, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Arkport student at Alfred University makes campus veterans memorial shine

In photo, at the veterans memorial are, from left: Mark Zupan, Alfred University president; Morgan; Heckman, Jamie Babcock, executive director, Capital Projects and Facility Operations; and Andrew Burlingame, military and academic coach in Alfred University’s Pamela Lavin Bernstein Center for Advising. Morgan Leibham, a first-year student at Alfred University,...
ALFRED, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Loneliness#The Steuben County Office#Ofa#Social Security Cola#Chemung Counties#Ithaca College#Steuben County Dss
The Ithaca Voice

Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital

LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
LYONS, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Fire Department to hold open house Friday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — This week celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and with that, the Horseheads Fire Department is inviting the community to join them for an open house this Friday. The open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is in coordination with the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy