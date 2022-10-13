Steuben County Office for the Aging to hold event addressing loneliness

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – In an effort to address the issue of loneliness in the elderly, a problem made worse by the pandemic, the Steuben County Office of the Aging will hold a presentation to look for solutions next month.

The OFA said the problem of loneliness is a “sometimes-lethal infection” that affects everyone, but especially the elderly. And the isolation that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic only made exacerbated the problem.

“We see it in our older adults,” county Office For the Aging Director Patty Baroody said. “Their partners have died, their friends gone or moved away. It can be hard to break into a new social circle. But it’s not just older people, anymore. People everywhere suffer from this.

And if these people have the courage to reach out, too often anymore, no one is there to take their hand.”

The OFAs of Steuben and Chemung Counties and Ithaca College will hold a presentation, “All the Lonely People”, on November 1 at the Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning. The presentation will show a documentary from the creators of the 2010 film “Gen Silent”. The event will also have “discussion leading to solutions”, the announcement said.

“The presentation places a human face on the hidden epidemic of chronic loneliness and social isolation,” Baroody said. “It’s built on hope and shares the latest research and interventions for individuals and communities. “We hope people leave this event feeling empowered and reconnected, not only for having attended, but they leave with ideas on how to better connect with others, day to day”.

