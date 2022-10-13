ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Class B roundup: Field goal hits crossbar, No. 2 Bigfork survives No. 3 Florence

BIGFORK — In one of the season’s most thrilling games, No. 2 Bigfork remained unbeaten by mere inches. An 11-yard touchdown pass from Tristen Herd to Isak Epperly with 39 seconds left gave Bigfork a one-point lead. No. 3 Florence then frantically pushed into Viking territory to try a game-winning 39-yard field goal, but the ball bounced off the crossbar and fell short, giving Bigfork a 20-19 win as time expired.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red District

Voters in House District 3, which encompasses portions of the North Fork, Columbia Falls and the Canyon, will choose between a pair of homegrown Columbia Falls candidates when they elect either 22-year-old Republican incumbent Braxton Mitchell or his 26-year-old Democrat challenger Andrea Getts. Getts works for the food access nonprofit...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
NBCMontana

UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy