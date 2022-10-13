Read full article on original website
Top-seeded Columbia Falls boys, Whitefish girls headline Class A soccer advancements to state semifinals
FLATHEAD VALLEY — Flathead Valley had state soccer matches going on all day and was headlined by the two No. 1 seeds from western Montana in Class A. For the boys it was the Columbia Falls Wildcats and for the girls the Whitefish Bulldogs. Both teams managed to come...
Class B roundup: Field goal hits crossbar, No. 2 Bigfork survives No. 3 Florence
BIGFORK — In one of the season’s most thrilling games, No. 2 Bigfork remained unbeaten by mere inches. An 11-yard touchdown pass from Tristen Herd to Isak Epperly with 39 seconds left gave Bigfork a one-point lead. No. 3 Florence then frantically pushed into Viking territory to try a game-winning 39-yard field goal, but the ball bounced off the crossbar and fell short, giving Bigfork a 20-19 win as time expired.
Butte Central Maroons take two from Columbia Falls in Saturday morning action
The Butte Central Maroons came out swinging Saturday morning against the Columbia Falls Wildkats and won both sets 25-19 and 25-11 in second day action of the Blocktoberfest tournament. Waking early on a Saturday morning was no problem for the Lady Maroons as they were playing great team ball from...
Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red District
Voters in House District 3, which encompasses portions of the North Fork, Columbia Falls and the Canyon, will choose between a pair of homegrown Columbia Falls candidates when they elect either 22-year-old Republican incumbent Braxton Mitchell or his 26-year-old Democrat challenger Andrea Getts. Getts works for the food access nonprofit...
NBCMontana
UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
