Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Clinical Research Network
(Tackling Health Disparities in Imperial County)...$5 million has been awarded to develop a Clinical Research Network. San Diego State Unbiversity, SDSU Imperial Valley and El Centro Regional Medical center recieved the cooperative agreement award from an arm of the National Insitutes Of Health to tackle health inequities in the region. Over five years, the funds will help establish the Imperial County Research Network, a partnership between SDSU Health Link Center, SDSU Imperial Valley Rise Center and ECRMC. SDSU professor of public health Guadalupe X. Ayala, SDSU assistant professor and associate director of nursing Helina Hoyt and chief clinical officer of ECRMC Suzanne Martinez are the principal investigators. They will develop an infrastructure of personnel, policies and procedures to build science informed clinical research capacity at ECRMC.
kxoradio.com
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors
(Regular IID Board meeting)...It will be held Tuesday. The Directors convene in the morning for a closed session. Public session begins at 1:00 in the afternoon. The Board will consider approving a 2022 third quarter budget amendment. They will hear a financial update. The Directors will be asked to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for November. They will be asked to approve the feasibility study for a US Bureau of Reclamation 2022 small storage program. The Directors will discuss the 2023 Equitable Distribution Plan implementation. They will also discuss the 2023 On-farm efficiency conservation program parameters. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Storms Rip Through Valley
Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail raked the Imperial Valley Saturday. The thunderstorms dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain on various parts of the County causing flooded streets and roads and hazardous driving conditions with visibility near zero during the peak of the storm activity. City and County Public Works crews worked throughout the day and into the night to remove downed trees and debris from streets and roads. The Imperial Irrigation District reported scattered power outages with downed utility poles and power lines. Over 4,600 IID customers in El Centro and Imperial were without electricity for a time Saturday afternoon. Winds were reported at better than 45 miles per hour. Dime-size hail was also reported.
Comments / 0