Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO