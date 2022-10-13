Read full article on original website
At War for Decades, Lebanon and Israel Agree a Rare Compromise
At War for Decades, Lebanon and Israel Agree a Rare Compromise. Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a U.S.-mediated agreement ending a decades-old dispute over their maritime boundary on Tuesday, a landmark compromise between countries with a history of war. Here is a timeline of conflict between the states:. 1948.
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
Ukraine Shot Down 85-86% of Russian Drones Involved in Latest Attacks - Air Force
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday. "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he...
Trump news – live: Trump gave Bob Woodward Kim Jong-un letters as Jan 6 probe targets Secret Service testimony
Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new...
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Grows as Some EU States Call for Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. The fate of Mahsa Amini, a...
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
Mexico President Says to Speak With Biden Later Tuesday
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting...
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
The Bahamas Would Send Troops to Haiti if Asked, Minister Says
NASSAU (Reuters) - The Bahamas would send troops or police to Haiti as part of a peacekeeping force if asked to do so by the United Nations or the Caribbean Community, a Bahamian government minister said on Tuesday, as Haiti's humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. The United States and Mexico...
Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
US Basketball Star Griner, Facing Russian Jail Term, Sends Thanks for Support
MOSCOW (Reuters) - American WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a Russian jail term is due to be heard next week, sent her supporters a message of thanks on Tuesday, her 32nd birthday. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with...
Hamas Delegation to Visit Damascus on Wednesday
(Reuters) - Leaders of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will visit Syria on Wednesday, its first high profile trip there since it departed Damascus more than 10 years ago. In June, two Hamas officials told Reuters the group had decided to restore ties with Syria. Hazem Qassem, a spokesman of...
Iran Agrees to Ship Missiles, More Drones to Russia, Defying the West-Sources
(Reuters) -Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers. A deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's...
Turkish Troops Deploy in Syrian Town to Halt Inter-Rebel Fighting
AMMAN (Reuters) -Turkish troops deployed on Tuesday in an area in northwestern Syria to try to halt fighting between rival rebel factions opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, witnesses and rebel forces said. Turkish tanks and armored vehicles took up positions around Kafr Jana, an rugged area which the main...
Ethiopia Says 3 Tigray Towns Taken Amid Resumed Fighting
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August. The Government Communication Service in a statement Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region's northwest, and Alamata...
Death Toll Rises to Four U.N. Peacekeepers Killed in Mali Attack
DAKAR (Reuters) - A United Nations peacekeeper has succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack in northern Mali on Monday, bringing the death toll to four, the U.N. mission in Mali said on Tuesday. The United Nations had previously said three peacekeepers were killed and three others seriously injured whentheir...
Protests Paralyse Tunisian Town After Migrant Deaths
TUNIS (Reuters) - A southern Tunisian coastal town was paralysed by protests on Tuesday amid growing anger over the fate of people who drowned in a migrant shipwreck last month, with some buried in unmarked graves. The powerful UGTT labour union called a general strike in Zarzis on Tuesday, bringing...
