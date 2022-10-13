Read full article on original website
Look: Wonho releases new single album, 'Don't Regret' music video
K-pop star Wonho, a former member of Monsta X, released the single album "Bittersweet" and a video for "Don't Regret."
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
John Lennon Didn’t Expect 1 Beatles Song to Get Played in the American South
John Lennon didn't want to explain to someone who worked at a radio station why one of The Beatles' songs might offend listeners.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
Watch the nightmarish animated video for explosive new Architects single A New Moral Low Ground
Brighton's finest return with another killer single ahead of new album The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
Meghan Trainor 'Feels Like A True Icon' Debuting New Music On 'Candy Crush'
Trainor talked with iHeartRadio about the music video for her new single "Made You Look" debuting exclusively in the 'Candy Crush Saga' app.
Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears
Haunting, beautiful and powerful.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
withguitars.com
Florence + The Machine live album ‘Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden)
Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album from Florence + the Machine, is out today—listen here. Recorded at the band’s two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month, the album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever—including ‘Free’, the albums’ launch track ‘King’, the epic ‘Dream Girl Evil’ plus all-out classics from throughout Florence’s prolific career including ‘Shake It Out’, ‘Big God’, ‘Cosmic Love’ and debut single ‘Kiss With A Fist’.
NME
The Who surprise fans with rare song during Long Island gig
The Who have surprised fans in Long Island with a song that’s only been played a handful of times by the band in the last 40 years. During the gig, which took place on October 7, Roger Daltrey and co played ‘Young Man’s Blues’ as an extra encore.
The FADER
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
Popculture
Liddy Clark Debuts Emotional New Song 'Floodzone' in Exclusive Premiere
Liddy Clark is exploring romances "built for failure" with her new single "Floodzone." The singer/songwriter, who has performed with superstars like Chris Stapleton and Scotty McCreery, drops the emotional new single on Friday, Oct. 14, but PopCulture.com has the exclusive premiere, plus insight into Clark's latest musical journey. Clark revealed...
Freddie Mercury Dedicated His Solo Album to a Surprising Man in His Life: ‘Screw Everybody Else!’
Here's a look at Freddie Mercury's career, including his solo album 'Mr. Bad Guy,' which was dedicated for a special man in his life called Jerry.
Malachi Gagnon Shares An Exclusive Playlist Of Songs That Inspire Him Along With His New ‘Without You’ Video
“I don’t want to know what life would be like without you,” sings Malachi Gagnon on “Without You,” the latest song from this teenage pop artist. In the music video, out today, Malachi channels this sensation of longing, this feeling of “losing someone we love,” into a heartfelt music video. “My dream,” Malachi said when first sharing the song, “is that [“Without You”] will bring hope and words to hearts facing that struggle or be a song that confirms the love that strong relationships already have! We all have someone we don’t want to do this life without.”
