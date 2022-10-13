Eagles vs. Cowboys Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Sunday night as if Cooper Rush will get the start. It's not official just yet, but there's a high probability that Rush will start over Dak Prescott in this game. Dallas would love to have Prescott back, but the Cowboys are currently 4-0 with Rush this season. The Cowboys are better off waiting until Prescott is 100 percent. There's no need to Rush back. Pun intended. Rush hasn't been elite under center. The Cowboys are scoring under 19 points per game this season. But he hasn't thrown an interception while the defense has stepped up in a big way. That's a recipe for success. If you can win the turnover battle, you've got a good chance at winning football games. The Cowboys have struggled a bit against the run on defense, and that's a bit of a problem as they're going up against the best rushing offense in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for six touchdowns on the year. But despite Hurts getting about 13 or 14 carries a game, Miles Sanders still leads the team in rushing, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hurts, Sanders, and Kenneth Gainwell have done well running the football. They'll now have a chance to exploit the Dallas-run defense, which is the worst area of that defense.

