Read full article on original website
deborah king
3d ago
I don’t think so. Players today don’t know what football is. So many flags and penalties the games last longer than the should. I’m with Troy put your big girl panties on and go earn some of your donated money
Reply
2
Related
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Al Michaels Has Stunning Comment On Dan Snyder During TNF Broadcast
Tension surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder continues to bubble over this week. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels just turned up the heat a little more. While calling the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Commanders and Chicago Bears, Michaels said that the NFL would "love" ...
Deadspin
Brett Favre must think we’re all stupid
What do athletes, politicians, and celebrities all have in common?. They usually blame the media when they screw up. “I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a recent statement. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust
Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
Yardbarker
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Yardbarker
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Yardbarker
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction, player prop picks: Can Jalen Hurts score another rushing touchdown?
Eagles vs. Cowboys Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Sunday night as if Cooper Rush will get the start. It's not official just yet, but there's a high probability that Rush will start over Dak Prescott in this game. Dallas would love to have Prescott back, but the Cowboys are currently 4-0 with Rush this season. The Cowboys are better off waiting until Prescott is 100 percent. There's no need to Rush back. Pun intended. Rush hasn't been elite under center. The Cowboys are scoring under 19 points per game this season. But he hasn't thrown an interception while the defense has stepped up in a big way. That's a recipe for success. If you can win the turnover battle, you've got a good chance at winning football games. The Cowboys have struggled a bit against the run on defense, and that's a bit of a problem as they're going up against the best rushing offense in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for six touchdowns on the year. But despite Hurts getting about 13 or 14 carries a game, Miles Sanders still leads the team in rushing, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hurts, Sanders, and Kenneth Gainwell have done well running the football. They'll now have a chance to exploit the Dallas-run defense, which is the worst area of that defense.
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Comments / 1