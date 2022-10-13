Read full article on original website
About Town Redondo: Lewis accuses Nehrenheim of campaign violation, “Swim the Avenues” results
Cannabis proponents contend Nehrenheim violated campaign laws. The Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California, the group behind Measure E, contends that election laws were violated in the campaign against the measure by Mayor Pro-Tem Nils Nehrenheim. George M. Yin, an attorney for EDRCSC, wrote a letter to L.A. County...
Greenfellas: How a small group of men aimed to bring retail cannabis to the South Bay
As results came in after presstime for Wednesday’s Redondo Beach special election, it marked the close of a chapter in the saga of a handful of men aiming to bring legal cannabis stores to the South Bay. The face of that effort became Elliot Lewis, CEO of the Long...
Enchantment and celebrity chickens in Hermosa, a Mexican classic departs and more dining news
The nights are getting cool, but the local dining scene is hot as ever, with lots of openings to report and more on the way. First, though, news about a few places of note that we have lost. The Market Report: Moon’s Market offered friendly service in a cluttered, slightly...
Harrington says he’s all business
Kieran Harrington describes himself as the only Hermosa Beach city council candidate who has owned a business, and managed a $50 million budget for senior living facilities. Harrington said he will prioritize fiscal restraint and support small businesses in the city. “With my extensive background in budgeting and development, I’ll...
DEVELOPMENT – Manhattan Beach City Council rejects Project Verandas in 3-2 vote
Project Verandas, the 79-unit residential development proposed along Rosecrans Avenue in El Porto, was rejected by the City Council in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night. Mayor Steve Napolitano cast the deciding vote. Napolitano had remained silent on the issue since the Council began deliberating, in August, on the five appeals to the Planning Commission’s approval of the project. In a dramatic turn of events following another night full of passionate testimony for and against the project, Napolitano rejected most of the reasons the project’s opponents had urged for its denial, including its alleged lack of fit with the character of the town, which he said was not at issue. He also acknowledged the potential legal peril the City would put itself in by rejecting the project.
Restoring Manhattan Beach – Stewart Fournier wants to end the divisiveness
Many issues drew Stewart Fournier into the Manhattan Beach City Council race, including public safety, intelligently addressing state housing requirements, and confronting the hate crimes that have occurred on school campuses. But there is one overarching issue that inspired him to run, and that is the political rhetoric and divisiveness that he believes threatens the core of what Manhattan Beach is, or what he likes to call “beach values.”
Standing room only at Patrick Malloy’s
Same vibe, new Pier Plaza location for South Bay Jam. If it hasn’t already, host Barclay Roach’s South Bay Jam (SBJ) is becoming a live music institution on Thursday nights from 9:30 p.m at Patrick Molloy’s, on Pier Plaza, in Hermosa Beach. The SBJ originated in 2016 at the now closed Standing Room bar on Hermosa Avenue, where it had a successful four, and a half year run before COVID forced the closure of that venue. Building on their success at the Standing Room, the rebooted and relocated SBJ’s popularity continues to grow at Patrick Malloy’s, with a healthy mix of local musicians, regulars and curious Pier Plaza explorers.
Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta puts fun back to contests
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) and Chris Miller. The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, arguably the South Bay’s most fun surf contest, and inarguably the most innovative, emerged from the pandemic last Saturday at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Teams are composed of five surfers, of varying levels. Each team member must catch at least one scorable wave in their 15-minute heat before the next team member paddles out.
Gerace suggests technology fix for staffing needs
As the only female candidate for the Hermosa Beach City Council, Rita Gerace said she will bring diversity to an all-male council while prioritizing public safety and streamlining city services. “We need to have diversity on the council,” the 35-year-old candidate said. “Now more than ever, we need to have...
Hermosa View School ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Hermosa View School, followed by a State of the Schools address will be held Wednesday, October 26, starting at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting had been scheduled for early September, but was delayed because of rain. The school reopened Tuesday, September 6 for...
Ben Allen’s tough on plastics, and clear on political transparency
State senator honored for stance on environment, campaign finance. Democrat Ben Allen is leaning on his record of major environmental legislation, government transparency, and attention to his constituents’ needs in his bid for a third term representing the 26th State Senatorial District. The district of nearly one million constituents...
Francois cites activist history
Hermosa Beach City council candidate Dean Francois said he has worked for decades to improve the quality of life in Hermosa Beach by controlling development, helping maintain the city’s unique character and protecting the environment. “I helped stop an oversized hotel in Hermosa, kept storm drain pollution off beaches,...
