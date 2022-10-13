NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO