Read full article on original website
Juliana MARIE Reynoso
3d ago
dumb move now you just earned yourself a robbery charge threw they life away over 750 dollars wow sad seriously get a job its not hard to find !!!
Reply
9
Coy DeLaCruz
3d ago
Politics aside....what these two losers did was wrong....I hope someone violates them so they know how it feels....This is disgusting behavior.
Reply(2)
8
Methuselah
2d ago
Why did they take so long to notify the public. If there's a chance someone can identify the two criminals, let us know as soon as possible.
Reply
3
Related
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
fox5ny.com
Senior citizen robbed after passing out in NYC subway
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old woman was robbed after losing consciousness in the mezzanine of a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Queens Blvd. and Grand Ave. station. The woman was walking through the mezzanine when for unknown reasons she lost...
NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video
NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NYPD officers fatally shoot man during confrontation on Manhattan street
One man is dead and another is injured after they were shot by NYPD officers in Manhattan early Sunday, authorities said.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Teen stabbed, robbed after getting into dispute on SI MTA bus: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed after getting into an argument on a Staten Island bus earlier this month, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
theobserver.com
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Intercepted phone calls by DEA agents allow glimpse into alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring run by Staten Island doctor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Intercepted phone calls by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents provide insight into an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that authorities say was masterminded by a Staten Island doctor and based out of the doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Comments / 31