Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU

Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

2024 QB Ryan Puglisi commits to Georgia Bulldogs

From the moment Ryan Puglisi was on Georgia's campus in mid-June to work out for the coaching staff and spent time with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, everything felt right and comfortable with the Bulldogs. From the conversations the Avon (Conn.) Old Farms class of 2024 quarterback had with Monken, who...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 Week 8 Poll

On Sunday, after a full slate of college football matchups, the Associated Press Top 25 was updated for Week 8. With the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll also placing the Bulldogs at No. 1, Georgia is now No. 1 in both polls. Ohio State is now No. 2, with 17 first-place votes, and Tennessee is now No. 3 with 15 first-place votes. The Bulldogs are coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt.
ATHENS, GA
Oxford, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss men's basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom

Coming off a brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia football: Ryan Puglisi highlights of new Dawgs' QB commitment

Georgia has landed its first quarterback commitment for the 2024 cycle in Avon (Conn.) Old Farms signal caller Ryan Puglisi as he announced his commitment Sunday evening following an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ole Miss, and 15 other offers. Watch his four-game junior highlights above.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ask Rusty

Join in this VIP chat on the Georgia Bulldogs on the junkyard with UGA insider Rusty Mansell.
ATHENS, GA
Dan Orlovsky
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB

Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
247Sports

Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice

The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man

The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central

GAINESVILLE — The Red Elephants shook off a scoreless first quarter to score three times in the second quarter on the way to a 34-0 win over Habersham Central. Baxter Wright finished with four touchdown passes, three in the second quarter. Wright found Sky Niblett for a 7-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the second. He went on to find Darius Cannon for 48 yards and Tre Reece for 43 yards to stretch the lead to 21-0 by halftime.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
247Sports

247Sports

