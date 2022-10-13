ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Apartment development in Vista focuses on art and affordability

Paseo Artist Village is a new apartment development in Vista, but it's not like other recent developments popping up in the area. This one has a focus on art — and affordability. “What we did here at Paseo Artist Village was to provide the resources of a work area...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

It’s mid-October, and cold and flu season is bearing down on San Diego residents. The past couple of years have been mild for colds and flus, thanks in part to social distancing and mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. But, now, many of those precautions have gone by the wayside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Barrio Logan company says stench issue being fixed

A Barrio Logan biofuels company says it is working on the odor issues that neighbors have been complaining about for months. Residents living near New Leaf Biofuels say the plant generates a stench so strong that it is uncomfortable to be outside. The company says it now has a permit...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

New SANDAG audit questions millions in contract spending

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) increased vendor contracts by tens of millions of dollars more than their original amounts, internal auditors revealed in a new report this week. As with the regional planning agency’s other spending, the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor found SANDAG’s contract process lacks...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: The race for sheriff

KPBS Roundtable examines the candidates and issues surrounding the race for San Diego County Sheriff in the 2022 general election. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser talks about the race for sheriff in the 2022 General Election. Guests include reporter Kelly Davis from The San Diego Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego associate editor Jesse Marx. We also get an update from KPBS digital editor Elma González Lima Brandão about the KPBS Voter Hub as people begin to study the candidates and issues on the ballot.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
