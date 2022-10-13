KPBS Roundtable examines the candidates and issues surrounding the race for San Diego County Sheriff in the 2022 general election. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser talks about the race for sheriff in the 2022 General Election. Guests include reporter Kelly Davis from The San Diego Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego associate editor Jesse Marx. We also get an update from KPBS digital editor Elma González Lima Brandão about the KPBS Voter Hub as people begin to study the candidates and issues on the ballot.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO