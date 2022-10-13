Read full article on original website
Apartment development in Vista focuses on art and affordability
Paseo Artist Village is a new apartment development in Vista, but it's not like other recent developments popping up in the area. This one has a focus on art — and affordability. “What we did here at Paseo Artist Village was to provide the resources of a work area...
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
It’s mid-October, and cold and flu season is bearing down on San Diego residents. The past couple of years have been mild for colds and flus, thanks in part to social distancing and mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. But, now, many of those precautions have gone by the wayside.
Barrio Logan company says stench issue being fixed
A Barrio Logan biofuels company says it is working on the odor issues that neighbors have been complaining about for months. Residents living near New Leaf Biofuels say the plant generates a stench so strong that it is uncomfortable to be outside. The company says it now has a permit...
State health officials now involved in outbreak at local schools
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency says it is now working with the state health department to respond to outbreaks of flu-like symptoms at Patrick Henry and Del Mar high schools this week. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's deputy public health officer, said about 40% percent of...
New SANDAG audit questions millions in contract spending
The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) increased vendor contracts by tens of millions of dollars more than their original amounts, internal auditors revealed in a new report this week. As with the regional planning agency’s other spending, the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor found SANDAG’s contract process lacks...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
Roundtable: The race for sheriff
KPBS Roundtable examines the candidates and issues surrounding the race for San Diego County Sheriff in the 2022 general election. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser talks about the race for sheriff in the 2022 General Election. Guests include reporter Kelly Davis from The San Diego Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego associate editor Jesse Marx. We also get an update from KPBS digital editor Elma González Lima Brandão about the KPBS Voter Hub as people begin to study the candidates and issues on the ballot.
San Diego Wave FC may face Chicago Red Stars without Morgan in first playoff match
The San Diego Padres aren't the only team hosting a playoff game at home this weekend. The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club is also hosting one. With its third-place finish in the National Women's Soccer League, the Wave will host the quarterfinal playoff match against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium. The team projects a sell-out crowd.
Widow of man who died prior to 2021 Bighorn Sheep Count files lawsuit
The widow of a man who died leading up to to the summer 2021 scheduled bighorn sheep count in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against state parks officials, saying the event was unsafe because of triple-digit temperatures in the region. According to the suit,...
