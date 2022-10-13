ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU

Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
What Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' victory over Auburn

Lane Kiffin was proud of how his team handled more than a half-hour lightning delay in the fourth quarter to come back out and finish off Auburn 48-34 Saturday in what was the first of six straight SEC West games for the undefeated Rebels. Ole Miss improved to 7-0 overall and to 2-0 in the confernece. Auburn dropped to 3-4 and to 1-3 inside the league.
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama

Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
Ole Miss men's basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom

Coming off a brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss

Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
Where Alabama's basketball class stands

Alabama’s basketball class is humming right along with its fourth addition on Sunday afternoon in four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star power forward from Flushing (N.Y.) Putnam Science Academy is another big win for the staff, as we approach the first signing period for college hoops next month. Here’s...
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
