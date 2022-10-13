Read full article on original website
Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU
Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
What Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' victory over Auburn
Lane Kiffin was proud of how his team handled more than a half-hour lightning delay in the fourth quarter to come back out and finish off Auburn 48-34 Saturday in what was the first of six straight SEC West games for the undefeated Rebels. Ole Miss improved to 7-0 overall and to 2-0 in the confernece. Auburn dropped to 3-4 and to 1-3 inside the league.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
O-lineman Khayree Lee discusses his visit and offer from Ole Miss on Saturday
Ole Miss played host to and offered one of the top, rising offensive linemen in the state of Lousisiana on Saturday in the form of Khayree Lee. The 2024 offensive tackle is out of John Ehret High School in Marrero, La. Saturday was the first time Lee had ever made...
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Ole Miss men's basketball given top-50 rating by KenPom
Coming off a brutal 2021-2022 campaign, the Ole Miss men's basketball team was recently given a top-50 preseason rating by KenPom.com, putting the Rebels at No. 49, the ninth highest rating among SEC teams. KenPom is an analytically driven basketball index that rates teams based on a variety of quantitative factors, led by Ken Pomeroy.
Fan streaks on field during Auburn Ole Miss game, gets decked by security in end zone
As Ole Miss and Auburn traded scores in the fourth quarter, a fan decided to run on the field, but unfortunately for him, was leveled by security personnel who greeted him in the end zone. The incident came as Ole Miss led 41-34 with 8:24 to go, and the Rebels...
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss
Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
Where Alabama's basketball class stands
Alabama’s basketball class is humming right along with its fourth addition on Sunday afternoon in four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star power forward from Flushing (N.Y.) Putnam Science Academy is another big win for the staff, as we approach the first signing period for college hoops next month. Here’s...
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
Tight end Ryan Ghea loved visit to Ole Miss, vows to return soon
Ole Miss received its second unofficial visit from one of the top 2025 tight ends in the nation over the weekend. Ryan Ghea out of Milton (Ga.) High School watched the.
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Four-star safety Isaac Smith clears the air about his Ole Miss recruitment
Ole Miss made some noise this weekend when it hosted four-star safety Isaac Smith form nearby Itawamaba (Miss.) Agrucultural High School on an unofficial visit. Why? because.
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
