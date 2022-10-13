ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue student charged with murder in roommate's death

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors charged Ji Min Sha on Thursday with one count of murder, accusing him of stabbing his roommate to death early Oct. 5 inside their dorm room.

Sha, 22, of South Korea, stabbed Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife police found on the floor near the chair in which Chheda sat, according to prosecutors.

Sha called police about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 5 to report the killing, and officers arrived to find Sha wearing clothes with blood on them, according to prosecutors.

Sha appeared in court Thursday afternoon for his initial hearing.

He was informed of his rights, which he said he understood. Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt informed Sha that the crime of which he is accused carries a possible prison sentence between 45 and 60 years, if he's convicted.

Sha has hired an attorney to represent him.

Sha told reporters last week as he entered the courtroom that he was blackmailed, and he apologized to Chheda's family.

A trial date was not set during his initial hearing, which leaves it to the Tippecanoe Circuit Court to set that date.

