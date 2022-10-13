Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding man faces 80 years in prison for attempted murder of girlfriend, neighbor
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man is facing over 80 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple felonies including attempting to murder his girlfriend and apartment neighbor last year. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 38-year-old Benjamin Samuel Pouvi Fata...
actionnewsnow.com
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
krcrtv.com
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
krcrtv.com
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
krcrtv.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
actionnewsnow.com
Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - On Sunday, more than 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church served their community. One of the projects included volunteers repainting every bench at the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. Volunteers like Barry Depweg also helped pull trash out of the creek and swept up glass and needles nearby. "It's...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work
CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
actionnewsnow.com
Quilt show returns to Paradise for 1st time since Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Quilter’s Guild is gearing up for its bi-annual quilt show. The show is called “Paradise in Bloom” and will be back in Paradise for the first time in four years. The last show was just weeks before the Camp Fire. The show...
