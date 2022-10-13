ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Gadsden man dies in Morgan County crash

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7XtL_0iXjpr9x00

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County claimed the life of a Gadsden man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division.

Deangelo W. Ross, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Alabama Highway 157 near the 17-mile marker, about 2 miles north of West Point. The crash occurred at about 11:19 p.m., when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 Ross was driving left the road and struck a ditch.

State troopers continue to investigate.

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday

A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
LEESBURG, AL
AL.com

Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash

Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Gadsden, AL
City
West Point, AL
Gadsden, AL
Accidents
Gadsden, AL
Crime & Safety
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
wvtm13.com

Argument at food truck leads to deadly double shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police is investigating a double homicide. This happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Third Avenue North. When officers arrived they found an adult man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced that man dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol Division#Infiniti
WAFF

One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS 42

Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

15 Drug Related Arrests for September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy