Inflation bonds offer a nearly 10% return. Here's why now is the time lock in that rate.
Stocks and bonds alike have plummeted this year, taking the wind out of retirement savings and brokerage accounts. Meanwhile, the interest rates on the highest-paying savings accounts barely reach 2.5% — less than one-third the rate of inflation. But there is one financial vehicle that offers a hefty return...
Inflation-slammed Americans are piling on credit card debt
Searing inflation is driving Americans to make more purchases on their credit cards, leading leading them to amass more debt that is becoming costlier as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Early in the pandemic, many families had more cash on hand as they cut their spending on things like...
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up...
President Biden working to flip the script on voters' negative view of economy before midterms
According to recent CBS News polling, some voters blame Democratic policies and the Biden administration for inflation and the state of the U.S. economy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how the administration is working to flip the script with only 22 days left until the midterm elections.
Stocks extend rally as U.S. companies report solid profits
Stocks are up on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The S&P 500 climbed 49 points, or 1.3%, to 3,427 as of 10:58 Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrials added 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 1.4%. Major indexes also notched significant gains to open the week on the strength of better-than-expected corporate earnings.
Americans face mounting burden of credit card debt
Americans are facing mounting credit card debt as inflation puts more pressure on households, and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. CBS News' Lilia Luciano speaks with Abha Bhattarai, economics correspondent for The Washington Post, on what's driving the rise in credit card debt.
