Stocks are up on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The S&P 500 climbed 49 points, or 1.3%, to 3,427 as of 10:58 Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrials added 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 1.4%. Major indexes also notched significant gains to open the week on the strength of better-than-expected corporate earnings.

3 HOURS AGO