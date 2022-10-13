ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation-slammed Americans are piling on credit card debt

Searing inflation is driving Americans to make more purchases on their credit cards, leading leading them to amass more debt that is becoming costlier as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Early in the pandemic, many families had more cash on hand as they cut their spending on things like...
Stocks extend rally as U.S. companies report solid profits

Stocks are up on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The S&P 500 climbed 49 points, or 1.3%, to 3,427 as of 10:58 Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrials added 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 1.4%. Major indexes also notched significant gains to open the week on the strength of better-than-expected corporate earnings.
Americans face mounting burden of credit card debt

Americans are facing mounting credit card debt as inflation puts more pressure on households, and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. CBS News' Lilia Luciano speaks with Abha Bhattarai, economics correspondent for The Washington Post, on what's driving the rise in credit card debt.
