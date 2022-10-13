Flagler County Veterans Day Ceremony Moves to Palm Coast Central Park, Annual Picnic Lunch to Follow

Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Pink Out Takes Over Flagler Auditorium Stage for Benefit Concert
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 15, 2022) – The month of October is about a number of important causes, among them the breast cancer awareness. Continuing the campaign with a little rock and roll, professional women from across Flagler County came together for the annual ‘Pat & Pink: A Salute to Women’ show on Saturday evening at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Fire Department Passes the Torch to the Next Generation
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 14, 2022) – In a ceremony filled with promotions, the passing of the torch, and a sense of pride in an agency’s legacy, it was more than the sterile change of command that can often take place in government. At the Palm Coast Community...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. DeSantis surveys Flagler County damage from Ian following campaign stop in The Villages
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Flagler County to survey beachside damage caused by Hurricane Ian following a campaign stop in The Villages. On Sunday, DeSantis visited Flagler County along with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council forum: Pettit, Kent and Smith debate local issues ahead of the Nov. 8 elections
In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Art Lovers Gather to “SEE” PCAF Turtle Trail Addition
The “SEE” Turtle was unveiled Saturday morning by blind artist John Bramblitt and Dr. Mark Kennedy and CEO Bill Watson of Tomoka Eye. “It was an amazing turn out with students from the Conklin/Davis Center for the Visually Impaired attending,” said Nancy Crouch, executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
Daytona State College receives $1.4 million to launch program with Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Daytona State $1.4 million to create the Upward Bound program with Mainland High School that will help underserved and first-generation 9th through 12th graders transition from high school to college. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Comments / 0