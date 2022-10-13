Governor DeSantis Issues Emergency Executive Order to Ensure Ballot Access for Voters in Counties Severely Impacted by Hurricane Ian

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO