Boone County, MO

Scouting the Providence Bowl: Boone County high school football Week 8 preview

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
The Providence Bowl has been a mainstay in Columbia between Rock Bridge and Hickman football, as the biggest opportunity for bragging rights for the two schools.

However, the Bruins have a chance to win their 10th-straight game over the Kewpies.

Before that streak, from 2004 to 2012, Hickman and Rock Bridge combined to go 5-5, this includes a Hickman 10-7 playoff win on Nov. 2, 2012.

That seems like ancient history now, but it could change.

The Kewpies' 1-6 record this season has been a result of the team's youth, but that record and the mistakes have overshadowed the talent that comprises Hickman's team.

Junior linebacker Elijah Morton and sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday will be here to stay for Hickman. They'll only improve as they have the opportunity to make their mark as experienced players.

Rock Bridge has similar players, too. Linebacker Grayson Clutchlow and quarterback Sam Kaiser are both juniors, and have come together around an experienced core to lead the Bruins to a 6-1 record and a six-game winning streak.

This year might not be Hickman's year, but that's not to say next year, with an entire year of experience under the Kewpies' wings and the determination to improve, that Hickman won't be a team similar to Rock Bridge this year.

We've seen that determination firsthand, too. It's why no one can rule out the chance of an upset, either.

Week 7 Player of the Week: Hallsville RB Harrison Fowler

It's been an up-and-down season for Harrison Fowler. Hallsville's star running back played his first game of the season against Boonville on Sept. 9, rushing 11 times for 23 yards.

Since then, he's been back to his usual self.

After his first game of the season, Fowler has rushed for 100 yards in every game since. Last week, he had his best game of the season with a 347-yard and five-touchdown explosion. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.

That performance was worthy enough for our Player of the Week nod. With 63 percent of the vote last week, Fowler claimed the honor.

Fowler has been a star player for Hallsville since he was a sophomore. His running ability is one of the most versatile in Boone County, as he can run around players with his speed and run through them with his size.

If Fowler's presence as a focal point of the Hallsville offense continues into Weeks 8 and 9, it will take pressure off Colton Nichols as a passer and allow more lanes to open for Nichols as a runner.

Hallsville will also have a chance to upset Blair Oaks and down California.

Week 8 game predictions

Hickman at Rock Bridge

Rock Bridge held off a red-hot Battle team with a clock-savvy offense and timely first downs. It's why the Bruins have won six-straight games. It's a reason why they'll be favored this week.

The Pick: Rock Bridge

Father Tolton at TDW Prep Academy

Last year, Tolton got blown out by Hogan Prep in a game that showed how the Trailblazers still had ways to go. The close loss to Hogan Prep last week was a sign of how much better Tolton has gotten in a year. This week's game against TDW Prep Academy should be another week where Tolton can show off its offensive skills.

The Pick: Father Tolton

Battle at Jefferson City

Battle may have lost last week against Rock Bridge, but the team proved two things: the Spartans defense is making strides and the Battle offense can still score a lot of points. The momentum after the Bruins' game has a chance to continue this week.

The Pick: Battle

Hallsville at Blair Oaks

Coming off a big win over Southern Boone, Hallsville needs to carry its momentum into this week against a Blair Oaks team that's one of the best in the state. It'll be perhaps the biggest challenge Hallsville will have this season.

The Pick: Blair Oaks

South Shelby at Centralia

Centralia's big win over Highland last week was a final tune-up. Now, the Panthers will close out the regular season against two successful teams. That starts in Centralia's home finale against South Shelby. We'll take the home team.

The Pick: Centralia

Southern Boone at Osage

After taking a tough loss to Hallsville last weekend, the Eagles will have a chance to rebound against a fellow 4-3 team in Osage. The difficult part is that Southern Boone will have to pick up a rebound win over Osage on the road.

The Pick: Southern Boone

Harrisburg at Fayette

Harrisburg will take on a fellow Class 1 District 5 team, that's also 5-2. Fayette, however, is 9-1 all-time against the Bulldogs. History isn't on Harrisburg's side.

The Pick: Fayette

