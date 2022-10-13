Ranking the Pac-12 football head coach salaries for 2022
The highest-paid public employee in the majority of states is a college football head coach.
Year after year, college athletic programs haul in an exorbitant amount of money, and a good chunk of it goes to the people in charge. The Pac-12 Conference is no different with each of its current head coaches locked into multi-million dollar contracts through the university.
While you can argue that many are overpaid, it’s a difficult job and one that brings little security, as Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell know well .
According to the USA TODAY Sports head coach salary database , below is how much each Pac-12 head coach is making in 2022, including buyout details:
12: (TIED) JEDD FISCHProgram: Arizona Wildcats Total pay: $2,700,000 2022 record: 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $5,200,000
12: (TIED) Jake DickertProgram: Washington State Cougars Total pay: $2,700,000 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $3,712,500
10: Kalen DeBoerProgram: Washington Huskies Total pay: $3,100,008 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,916,700
9: KARL DORRELL (FIRED)Program: Colorado Buffaloes Total pay: $3,600,000 2022 record at time of firing: 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12) Buyout: Exact unknown
8: JONATHAN SMITHProgram: Oregon State Beavers Total pay: $3,750,000 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,072,500
7: HERM EDWARDS (FIRED)Program: Arizona State Sun Devils Total pay: $3,900,000 2022 record at time of firing: 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12) Buyout: Exact unknown
6: JUSTIN WILCOXProgram: California Golden Bears Total pay: $4,200,000 2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $25,108,333
5: DAN LANNINGProgram: Oregon Ducks Total pay: $4,700,000 2022 record: 5-1 (3-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $17,686,667
4: CHIP KELLYProgram: UCLA Bruins Total pay: $5,600,000 2022 record: 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $4,223,333
3: KYLE WHITTINGHAMProgram: UTAH Utes Total pay: $6,000,000 2022 record: 4-2 (2-1 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $15,250,000
2: DAVID SHAWProgram: Stanford Cardinal Total pay: $6,592,230 2022 record: 1-4 (0-4 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown
1: (ESTIMATED) LINCOLN RILEYProgram: USC Trojans Total pay: Unknown 2022 record: 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown Note: USC did not release Riley's salary information
