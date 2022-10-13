Ranking the Pac-12 football head coach salaries for 2022

The highest-paid public employee in the majority of states is a college football head coach.

Year after year, college athletic programs haul in an exorbitant amount of money, and a good chunk of it goes to the people in charge. The Pac-12 Conference is no different with each of its current head coaches locked into multi-million dollar contracts through the university.

While you can argue that many are overpaid, it’s a difficult job and one that brings little security, as Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell know well .

According to the USA TODAY Sports head coach salary database , below is how much each Pac-12 head coach is making in 2022, including buyout details:

12: (TIED) JEDD FISCH

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Wildcats$2,700,0003-3 (1-2 Pac-12)$5,200,000

12: (TIED) Jake Dickert

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State Cougars$2,700,0004-2 (1-2 Pac-12)$3,712,500

10: Kalen DeBoer

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies$3,100,0084-2 (1-2 Pac-12)$13,916,700

9: KARL DORRELL (FIRED)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Colorado Buffaloes$3,600,0000-5 (0-2 Pac-12)Exact unknown

8: JONATHAN SMITH

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon State Beavers$3,750,0004-2 (1-2 Pac-12)$13,072,500

7: HERM EDWARDS (FIRED)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State Sun Devils$3,900,0001-2 (0-0 Pac-12)Exact unknown

6: JUSTIN WILCOX

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

California Golden Bears$4,200,0003-2 (1-1 Pac-12)$25,108,333

5: DAN LANNING

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks$4,700,0005-1 (3-0 Pac-12)$17,686,667

4: CHIP KELLY

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins$5,600,0006-0 (3-0 Pac-12)$4,223,333

3: KYLE WHITTINGHAM

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

UTAH Utes$6,000,0004-2 (2-1 Pac-12)$15,250,000

2: DAVID SHAW

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with an official after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinal$6,592,2301-4 (0-4 Pac-12)Unknown

1: (ESTIMATED) LINCOLN RILEY

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USC TrojansUnknown6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)UnknownUSC did not release Riley's salary information

1

1