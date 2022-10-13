ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Pac-12 football head coach salaries for 2022

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKq4o_0iXjpcAI00

The highest-paid public employee in the majority of states is a college football head coach.

Year after year, college athletic programs haul in an exorbitant amount of money, and a good chunk of it goes to the people in charge. The Pac-12 Conference is no different with each of its current head coaches locked into multi-million dollar contracts through the university.

While you can argue that many are overpaid, it’s a difficult job and one that brings little security, as Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell know well .

According to the USA TODAY Sports head coach salary database , below is how much each Pac-12 head coach is making in 2022, including buyout details:

12: (TIED) JEDD FISCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdqvl_0iXjpcAI00 Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Arizona Wildcats Total pay: $2,700,000 2022 record: 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $5,200,000

12: (TIED) Jake Dickert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtG7A_0iXjpcAI00 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Washington State Cougars Total pay: $2,700,000 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $3,712,500

10: Kalen DeBoer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTj0v_0iXjpcAI00 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Washington Huskies Total pay: $3,100,008 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,916,700

9: KARL DORRELL (FIRED)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj7sS_0iXjpcAI00 (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Program: Colorado Buffaloes Total pay: $3,600,000 2022 record at time of firing: 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12) Buyout: Exact unknown

8: JONATHAN SMITH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQWLh_0iXjpcAI00 (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Oregon State Beavers Total pay: $3,750,000 2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,072,500

7: HERM EDWARDS (FIRED)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjM69_0iXjpcAI00 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Program: Arizona State Sun Devils Total pay: $3,900,000 2022 record at time of firing: 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12) Buyout: Exact unknown

6: JUSTIN WILCOX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0UPC_0iXjpcAI00 (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: California Golden Bears Total pay: $4,200,000 2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $25,108,333

5: DAN LANNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTKPX_0iXjpcAI00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Oregon Ducks Total pay: $4,700,000 2022 record: 5-1 (3-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $17,686,667

4: CHIP KELLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qdn70_0iXjpcAI00 Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Program: UCLA Bruins Total pay: $5,600,000 2022 record: 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $4,223,333

3: KYLE WHITTINGHAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8IUo_0iXjpcAI00 (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: UTAH Utes Total pay: $6,000,000 2022 record: 4-2 (2-1 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $15,250,000

2: DAVID SHAW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQ05W_0iXjpcAI00 Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with an official after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Stanford Cardinal Total pay: $6,592,230 2022 record: 1-4 (0-4 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown

1: (ESTIMATED) LINCOLN RILEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4Akg_0iXjpcAI00 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Program: USC Trojans Total pay: Unknown 2022 record: 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12) Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown Note: USC did not release Riley's salary information

