ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

A fall cold front is coming to Corpus Christi. Here's how cold it'll get.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceBXS_0iXjpPdj00

A cold front will bring fall weather to the Coastal Bend early next week.

After a warm weekend, temperatures could fall into the low to mid-70s behind Monday's cold front. The front will bring rain chances that will increase Saturday night and continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

Some areas within the Victoria Crossroads could see temperatures in the mid-50s Monday night.

Though showers and thunderstorms were possible on Thursday, the weekend will be mostly sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid-70s to high 80s in the Corpus Christi area.

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will return after 1 a.m. on Sunday, bringing wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s Monday night with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler weather and rain chances will continue through Wednesday.

Comments / 6

Yaya03
2d ago

I so Love this news!! Brings in the Holiday mood & it's Wonderful planning w family & friends! 🌲☕️🍰☃️🎃🧥🧦

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Victoria, TX
KIII 3News

North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KIII 3News

CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Table Talk: What’s New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World this October

The wait is over and the food is fresh, with Sandi’s Diner officially opening up their new doors at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Like stepping back in time, the restaurant is ready to serve classic diner meals with a vibe you can’t find anywhere else. Current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 Staples St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy