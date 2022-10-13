Read full article on original website
clearadmit.com
Webinar: To Test or Not to Test: An Open Conversation About the Role of a GMAT Waiver in MBA Admissions
A common question in today’s MBA Admissions environment along with “Can I get admitted if I request a test waiver?” and “Can I still get a job if I have an MBA without GMAT?”. Clear Admit is partnering with Carnegie Mellon Tepper to discuss these topics...
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the Cambridge Judge MBA Class of 2023
In this edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series, we head to Cambridge University’s Judge Business School in England to meet some new members of the Class of 2023. 210 students matriculated at the one-year MBA program for the Class of 2023. Forty-seven percent are women and the class represents 46 different nationalities.
