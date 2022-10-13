ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Humans of the Cambridge Judge MBA Class of 2023

In this edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series, we head to Cambridge University’s Judge Business School in England to meet some new members of the Class of 2023. 210 students matriculated at the one-year MBA program for the Class of 2023. Forty-seven percent are women and the class represents 46 different nationalities.
