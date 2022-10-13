ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organizations celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with annual awards luncheon

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and Los Barrios de Amarillo celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by inviting the community to attend their Hispanic Heritage Luncheon, the first luncheon held in person since 2019, on Wednesday afternoon in the Grand Plaza of the Civic Center.

"Hispanic Heritage Month has been happening since 1968 on a national level, but we are excited to bring it to Amarillo on a local level and see others celebrating. ... The theme for this year is 'Unidos: We're All In This Together.' We are united, so I wanted to bring in other organizations to show that we really are united, not just in the Barrio but in the community," said Mary Bralley, president of the Los Barrios de Amarillo.

During the event, approximately 40 organizations were present, each representing and honoring the the Amarillo Hispanic community. The event began with a performance by Mariachi soloist Sombra de Vicente Fernandez, followed by a guest panelists including individuals who have been a part of and made an impact on the Hispanic community of Amarillo. The panelists included Pastor of Senior Church, Manny De Los Santos; retired teacher of Glenwood Elementary, Gloria Mendez; manager of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, Raul Rodarte-Suto; and insurance broker Helen Burton. The panel was mediated by Regional Vice President and General Manager of Gray Television, Brent McClure. The panelists spoke about the their past in the Barrio and the pride they have to be a Hispanic from Amarillo involved with the Barrio and the future of the Hispanic community.

"In the next five years into the future, I see the Barrio become a staple in our city more so than now. The benefit of where it is located is we are right next to downtown, so we get to be the beneficiaries of a lot of downtown traffic. A lot of people drive through our community, and I can see our community thriving from this. ... We are set to see some expansion and some growth, and I expect to see some expansion and growth within our community to become a destination within the city as we continue to grow," De Los Santos said.

As most in attendance were finishing up their authentic Hispanic cuisine, community members were recognized and awarded for their work in the Hispanic community and efforts to spread inclusivity in the community.

Kicking off the ceremony with a bang, the committee surprised the 2022 Young Rising Star, Isaiah Flores, with his award; Flores believed he was there to help the event as an usher. The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum was awarded the Business Community Service award for their exhibit titled "Quinceañera Traditions," and pieces of the exhibit were on display during the event. Bowie Middle School teacher David Martinez was awarded Hispanic Man of the Year for his involvement and advocation in the community and with Amarillo youth. Los Barrios de Amarillo President Mary Bralley, who was also co-master of ceremonies for the luncheon, was awarded the Hispanic Woman of the Year for her advocation for the Hispanic community. The 2022 Lifetime Heart of the Barrio was awarded to husband and wife Isaac and Cristina Rodarte for their consistent love and representation for the Barrio. The award was accepted by their granddaughter Alejandra Garcia.

"This is quite an honor for sure. There are a lot of outstanding individuals who were candidates, and to be chosen amongst those is a very special honor for me. I am not one that really likes the recognition, but I do think it is important to recognize those Hispanics that are making changes or trying to make changes in the community," Martinez said.

Ending the event, Los Barrios made an announcement of the establishment of a Hispanic Heritage Scholarship, which will be awarded to area students based off the additional funds raised from the luncheon. As a part of this, Amarillo College revealed its raising of $30,000 for the Los Barrios endowment. This endowment comes in addition to the original gift of $20,000 by Amarillo National Bank paid out over the past two years.

"We wanted to add on to the initial endowment and make this a $50,000 endowment to celebrate their (Los Barrios) 50 years of service to the community. I was a little late making this happen. I'm a little behind because it is now their 51st anniversary, but this endowment will provide approximately $2,500 a year in scholarships to AC students," said Joe Bill Sherrod, AC's Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

Sherrod shared that this scholarship will utilized to what is now AC's largest demographic, with 48% percent of the student body being Hispanic.

"This is a great opportunity, and I hope it fuels the fire for this endowment to grow, to celebrate what we believe to be the future for the next 50 years of Los Barrios," Sherrod added.

