Religion is not god. Faith is about God. These Christian’s have no faith. They hate, they judge, and the pastors use people to fund their life style. That’s not religion, that a cult.
actually Jesus warned us against organized religion he wanted us to pray in private he felt that praying in public just was a way to make yourself look better and not genuine he also said that you should be in service to helping others who are less fortunate than you he also said judge not lest you be judged and so on and so on I don't need a church or organized religion to tell me how to be a good person I learned that as a child to treat people with respect to be kind to be polite and to help people who are less fortunate than I am
The lord gives us free will. You can make any choice you want. But! At the end of your life you will be held accountable for those choices. Religion itself is perfect it’s only when humans veer off that it goes awry. Faith will get you through!!!!!
