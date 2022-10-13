ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation

Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
Biden warns, 'If Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up'

A day after the last consumer price index report before November’s midterm elections showed worse-than-expected inflation, President Joe Biden warned that if Republicans win, prices will go up. Biden was speaking at a community college in Irvine, California, during a swing out west to promote administration initiatives and Democratic...
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil

Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote

Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
Economic woes deflating Biden include a tumbling stock market

Inflation is the biggest economic issue dominating the midterm election campaign and making Democrats nervous, but the stock market’s performance isn’t too far behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is, at this writing, below where it was when President Joe Biden took office. In September, the S&P 500 took its worst single-day loss in over two years after hitting a record high in January. The Dow fell 1,200 points as Biden and congressional Democrats celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (The markets were spooked by higher-than-expected inflation.)
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession

Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending

"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Whoa: GOP ‘generic’ lead nearly doubles in week

Confidence of a GOP rout on Election Day gained support on Friday when a new survey showed a huge gain for Republicans in the so-called “generic ballot.”. Already with a high 4-percentage-point lead over Democrats, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey showed the gap nearly doubling to a 7-point GOP lead.
Delays, lawsuits, and fiscal concerns hobble Biden's student loan relief plan

Millions of student loan borrowers are looking on nervously as President Joe Biden's $500 billion debt transfer takes on delays and a steady stream of lawsuits. The move was widely seen as a way to energize young voters and was announced less than three months before the midterm elections, but now faces the prospect of becoming another court loss for the Biden administration.
Senate Republican candidate vows to 'actively campaign against' Trump

Joe O’Dea, the Republican challenging Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in this year's midterm elections, pledged to "actively campaign against" former President Donald Trump. An interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday turned to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, which O'Dea called a "black eye" for the country, and he called for accountability, as well as getting the country to move forward. Though he did not directly address Bash's question about whether what happened on Jan. 6 should "disqualify" Trump from being president again, O'Dea certainly isn't in Trump's corner.
