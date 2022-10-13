Inflation is the biggest economic issue dominating the midterm election campaign and making Democrats nervous, but the stock market’s performance isn’t too far behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is, at this writing, below where it was when President Joe Biden took office. In September, the S&P 500 took its worst single-day loss in over two years after hitting a record high in January. The Dow fell 1,200 points as Biden and congressional Democrats celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (The markets were spooked by higher-than-expected inflation.)

