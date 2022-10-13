Read full article on original website
Relief Workers, Locals Continue Cleanup Efforts on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crews got access to where the storm hit the hardest and spoke with locals about the long road to recovery. “It’s pretty scary if you look at the size of these boats and the power involved...
Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
ANNA Shelter Provides Update on Animals Rescued from Farm Last Weekend
The ANNA Shelter on Sunday provided an update on the animals rescued from a farm in Summit Township last weekend. A total of 232 animals were rescued from the property. Dr. Zeigler examined all 57 dogs housed at the shelter's triage barn, and Dr. Lyon examined all the farm animals, the shelter said.
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Credit Card Fraud Case
Millcreek Township Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify the suspect in a credit card fraud case. Detectives are attempting to identify the person in the photos as part of its investigation into a theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. Police did not disclose any further details...
