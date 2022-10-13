ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FEMA Helps Hurricane Ian Survivors Jumpstart Their Recovery

More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists are going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents

The following is an unedited release from the Florida Department of Children & Families. Today, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Relief Effort Continues in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

For some in hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, recovery has been relatively quick. However, as of the weekend, there were still some 69,000 reported power outages and thousands more displaced people. Businesses are opening back up, and families are slowly continuing to make their way back to their homes or what remains...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

The current official death toll is 102

The current official death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Medical Examiners Commission Wednesday is 89, readjusted from an earlier count of 102 people. The victims include two in Charlotte, five in Collier, one in Hardee, four in Hendry, one in Hillsborough, one in Lake, 49 in Lee, three in Manatee, one in Martin, seven in Monroe, two in Polk, three in Putnam, five in Sarasota and five in Volusia counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”

Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

