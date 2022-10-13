Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Good morning to all residents of District 77 Florida House of Reps
I am your Democrat Candidate in District 77 Florida House of Reps. First of all, thank you so much for letting me run for office, and thank you for voting. My goal is to work for all people and to work with all people to get success for the people of Florida.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Fort Myers – Rep. Demings to Lead FEMA Oversight CODEL
Rep. Demings will lead a FEMA oversight mission to Fort Myers in her role as Chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. Wednesday, October 12th, Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) will hold a press availability at 1:00 pm. RSVP REQUIRED. Rep. Demings chairs the Congressional...
Lee County schools announce start for multiple locations
The School District of Lee County has revealed that 32 schools will open to students on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The 32 schools that have received the all-clear to return Wednesday are as follows:. ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. Cape Elementary. Edgewood Elementary. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. G....
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
FEMA Helps Hurricane Ian Survivors Jumpstart Their Recovery
More than $190 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 127,000 households damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA and its state partners are opening more Disaster Recovery Centers, while hundreds of Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) specialists are going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities.
Letter To the Editor: Say NO on the Lee County Referendum on School Superintendent Election
The League of Women Voters of Lee County and the League of Women Voters of Sanibel encourage all voters to vote NO on the Lee County Referendum on School Superintendent Election on Nov. 8th. The person in charge of our schools should be the most highly qualified educator our county...
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?
The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
The following is an unedited release from the Florida Department of Children & Families. Today, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food and water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
Brendon Leslie Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Florida Voice was told to leave the Crist event in Ft Myers
Leslie was told to leave because he became a disturbance and axx-hole towards Charlie Crist and his staff. The video that Florida Voice took shows that Leslie is NO reporter, and it’s all about Leslie.
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Relief Effort Continues in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
For some in hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, recovery has been relatively quick. However, as of the weekend, there were still some 69,000 reported power outages and thousands more displaced people. Businesses are opening back up, and families are slowly continuing to make their way back to their homes or what remains...
FEMA Provides More Resources, Funding for Florida’s Recovery
Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA...
The current official death toll is 102
The current official death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Medical Examiners Commission Wednesday is 89, readjusted from an earlier count of 102 people. The victims include two in Charlotte, five in Collier, one in Hardee, four in Hendry, one in Hillsborough, one in Lake, 49 in Lee, three in Manatee, one in Martin, seven in Monroe, two in Polk, three in Putnam, five in Sarasota and five in Volusia counties.
Hey Food is now open on Lee Blvd
SUN: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM MON: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM TUE: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM WED: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM THU: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM FRI: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM SAT: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Was Lee County prepared for a mass causality situation?
The answer is No. Recent a citizen of Lee County asked the same question to the Chairman of the Lee County Commission Cecil Pendergrass. Pendergrass answered, “Your confused again”. Then Pendergrass’ Executive Assistant Christine Deramo gets into the email tree and sends this to the citizen, “We’ve received...
Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”
Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
