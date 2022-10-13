ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

WOLF

Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Man charged for defecating outside Dollar General in Luzerne County

FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Freeland man was cited on Wednesday after State Police say he defecated on the side of a Dollar General. According to PSP, troopers were called to the Dollar General at 547 South Street in Freeland for a report of a man acting "erratic" outside the building.
FREELAND, PA
WOLF

State Police investigate vehicle theft

PACKER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a vehicle theft out of Packer Township, Carbon County. On September 2nd around 11:40 PM, State Police received a report of a stolen 2011 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim, a 43-year-old female, told troopers that her vehicle was...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man

EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
EFFORT, PA
WOLF

Fire destroys Carbondale home late Thursday night

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street late Thursday night. Firefighters dispatched around 10:15 PM arrived at the scene to find that the entire home was up in flames. Fortunately, officials say no...
CARBONDALE, PA
WOLF

Miracle patient reunites with healthcare workers that saved his life

Williamsport, Lycoming Co. — After a cardiac arrest attack, a 21-year-old was taken to UPMC Williamsport for AN almost miraculous, life-saving treatment. It has been 3 months since his release, and today, he reunited with the healthcare workers who helped save him. Ben Gaverick’s life was saved against all...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Friends of the Poor 46th annual Thanksgiving Community Program

Today Friends of the Poor announced their 46th annual Thanksgiving community programs to help those in need on the holiday. This year the Thanksgiving Dinner for Adults and Elderly and the Family-to-Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program will continue their pickup model. “We’re still in such a state of uncertainty that...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Matthews hosts NEPA Invitational

The 2nd annual NEPA Invitational golf tournament will start tomorrow at the Country Club of Scranton. Hosted by PGA tour professional Brandon Matthews the two day event will raise money for the Geisinger Janet Weis children’s hospital. There will be 50 pros and 50 amateurs on the Club course...
SCRANTON, PA

