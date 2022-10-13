Read full article on original website
Why Uniswap’s latest development failed to push UNI towards the bulls
Uniswap [UNI], one of the largest decentralized exchanges, collected the highest amount of fees in the last three months. However, the collected fees failed to translate into revenue. According to Messari, a crypto analytics firm, there were other protocols that outperformed UNI on this front. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
Potential profit-seeking APE investors can redeem themselves in what’s left of Oct
Investors that missed a chance to get into Apecoin [APE] may have just gotten another chance. The monkey-themed digital coin has been on a bearish trajectory since the last week of September. It retested an ascending support but more importantly, interesting observations have happened this weekend. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price prediction...
Algorand: Assessing if it’s time to double-down on ALGO holdings
Algorand’s [ALGO] social engagement hit 12.78 million on the hourly clock as LunarCrush reported that the ALGO was gaining massive attention than the usual. This out-of-the-ordinary increase seemed proof for ALGO enticing a big part of the crypto community. According to the crypto social intelligence platform, ALGO did not only rise at the hourly ends. The engagements also led to a 1,220% spike over the social status of the previous seven days.
ETC’s low-risk shorting opportunity could be the best way forward for investors
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ETC trades near the Fibonacci golden pocket as well. Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a lackluster performance in the markets on 15 October. It stood at an important lower timeframe...
Filecoin: Will this ‘first time’ success lead FIL towards a bullish future
Decline and primarily depreciation was the story of the Filecoin [FIL] till we hit Q3 of 2022. Interestingly, the decentralized storage network recorded the first positive revenue growth since the HyperDrive upgrade. Recall that the HyperDrive upgrade took place in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 to expand the Filecoin...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will BTC cross its ATH anytime soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At first glance, it would seem like a good thing that Bitcoin is becoming less volatile than stocks. However, cryptocurrency traders warn that in a low-volume setting, that could not be a good thing.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on MATIC?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, Polygon’s native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn’t looking good either, as MATIC’s price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.
Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
AAVE slips below a former support zone, here’s how much lower it can go
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. At the time of writing, Aave had a market capitalization of $1 billion. The lending platform was among the biggest in the DeFi sector with a TVL of $3.7 billion. The past week saw the token’s social activity soar, but the price did not show a bullish trend in the same period.
Cardano’s success isn’t delayed, credit goes to these factors
Cardano’s team, once notorious for delayed upgrades and updates, has been making great strides in the overall development of the blockchain. Following the successful implementation of the Vasil hardfork, the new daedalus mainnet update has been released. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cardano for 2022-2023. The daedalus...
Gauging MATIC’s ability to offer buying opportunities after its bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent double-digit growth led to a bearish divergence on the CMF. The crypto’s Open Interest across all exchanges affirmed a bullish strength but the funding rate was...
AAVE’s new milestone represents a 2920% growth above 7-day average
The social activity of AAVE, the native token of the popular ghost protocol Aave, has rallied in the last week, according to the data from LunarCrush. As of 12 October, AAVE’s social engagements hit a high of 1.89 million. This milestone represented a 2920% growth above the 7-day average.
Here’s what Polkadot [DOT] holders can expect in the coming days
Polkadot witnessed a bullish divergence with the CMF. Can an immediate rebound induce a breakout rally?. The crypto’s social dominance declined while the development activity and funding rates improved. The broader sentiment aided Polkadot [DOT] bears in getting a hold of the immediate trend. The last two months marked...
Here’s what Stellar [XLM] buyers should know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XLM reversed from its long-term trendline resistance to induce a patterned break. The altcoin saw a decline in active users over the last few months. The long/short ratio revealed...
Assessing the odds of CAKE breaking above its near-term resistance
Good news recently came in for PancakeSwap investors as CAKE was able to make it to several lists that had the potential to change CAKE’s fate in the short term. For instance, CAKE was among the top-voted BNB chain projects on CoinGecko, a crypto data aggregator. Apart from CAKE, Baby Doge Coin, SafeMoon, and RichQuake were also included in the list.
Huobi Token’s [HT] key metrics to help you sail through crypto winter
Huobi Token’s [HT] 86% increase in the last seven days seems to have taken another turn, thanks to some revelation by Justin Sun. According to the Poloniex CEO, he might be the biggest HT holder as Huobi Global finalizes a new ownership transfer. The controversial figure said this statement in a recent interview with Bloomberg.
Assessing if HBAR’s sudden growth will be sustainable in the long-term
Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recently announced that it will re-enable withdrawals and deposits for HBAR. HBAR, the cryptocurrency for the Hedera network could benefit from this development in the short term. However, it remains to be seen whether this update, along with its uptick in...
Will Google help Litecoin [LTC] pass its near-term bearish hurdles
Litecoin has been tremendously growing in its popularity. It has been striving and pushing hard for the adoption campaign, mainly after the MWEB upgrade. Now, consider one of the latest news, for instance- Google Cloud is all set to enable customers to pay for its cloud services through a few cryptocurrencies. And, Litecoin is one among them.
Ripple [XRP] remains untouched in the market onslaught, thanks to…
Out of the top ten cryptocurrencies, Ripple [XRP] was the most profitable in the last 24 hours in the wake of a market recovery. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP registered an 8.86% uptick within the period while trading at $0.498. While others also recorded increases, the seven-day to thirty-day performances were red except for the open-source payment token.
