Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants
Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Eagles T Jordan Mailata gives offensive line coach a shoutout during 'Sunday Night Football' intros
Since selecting Jordan Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have slowly turned the former Australian rugby player into one of the league's rising talents on the offensive line. Much of the credit for Mailata's transformation goes to Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' offensive line...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors
Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Bleacher Report
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset
Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Bleacher Report
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg in Surprise Ceremony; Tom Brady Attends
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise wedding on Friday night. Per Ian Mohr and Leah Bitsky of Page Six, Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in New York City in front of a crowd of around 250 people. "We hear the 81-year-old billionaire...
Bleacher Report
Todd Bowles: Bucs Players Living Off Super Bowl Win Are 'In a Fantasyland'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, dropping to 3-3 on the season, and head coach Todd Bowles believes his players need to stop living off their Super Bowl win from two seasons ago. "We didn't take them lightly, number one. Number...
Bleacher Report
Lakers, Darvin Ham Must Stay Patient with Russell Westbrook amid Latest Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. For now, it seems that much-maligned point guard Russell Westbrook will be on the roster when the season begins. This may change in the coming days, though, according to ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons
The fourth quarter continues to be an issue for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as his team fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons. In this case, it wasn't that San Francisco failed to protect a lead. Instead, the Niners weren't exactly in a hurry to overturn a two-score deficit in the final frame.
