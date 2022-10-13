Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Newly Renovated, the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs Is Back on the Market for $5.65M
There's probably no other house in Palm Springs, CA, quite like the famed honeymoon hideaway of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. It's the futuristic place that Look magazine declared the "House of Tomorrow" in 1962. Despite its storied history, the home has had trouble finding a buyer. Between 2014 and 2020,...
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs
We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs. Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
City aims to refurbish, relocate some of its art. First up: One trio of sculptures will be reunited.
They may not be The Beatles, but it’s still welcome news that Ithiel, Squeeze, and Butch are reuniting. Why that’s news: Technically, the trio of spiraled metal sculptures by artist John Clement are uniting in the city for the first time. They were last together in Clement’s studio in 2007. Since that time, they’ve been living separate lives at the Regal Cinemas (Ithiel, the orange one), Palm Canyon Theatre (Squeeze, the yellow one), and Ernest Coffee (Butch, the red one).
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only a fool would miss this opportunity! SPACESHIP-shaped Palm Spring mansion where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon hits the market for $6 million
The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage, comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, and multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Spending Half A Million for Beautification Efforts
The City of Desert Hot Springs is getting a makeover. Last week, Desert Hot Springs City Council voted unanimously to invest half a million dollars toward beautification efforts for neighborhoods.. and businesses in the city. “(We’re offering) up to $10,00 per business owner and up to $10,00 per homeowner,” said...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews
Both La Quinta and Palm Springs are currently considering adding more restrictions to some short term vacation rentals. A new study shared by Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of restricting short term rentals is getting mixed reviews. The findings were reported by Toursim Economics, an Oxford Economics company. While cities like La The post New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Blue Agave Landscaping will maximize your yard's look
As a city located in a desert climate, Menifee presents unique challenges in planting and decorating front and back yards. Blue Agave Landscaping provides the expertise clients want in maximizing the look and environmental sustainability of their home’s exterior. Jose Garcia and his staff work with customers to achieve...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
thepalmspringspost.com
Soho House plans on Colony 29 property receive initial warm welcome at City Hall, public meeting
As plans for a Soho House on one of the city’s most historic sites begin solidifying, the public and officials at City Hall are getting their first look. So far, they like what they see. Driving the news: Following up on a recent site visit to the Colony 29...
‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown
Fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was honored in her hometown of Hemet on Friday evening. In honor of her service, a First Responders Memorial wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park was dedicated to Zerebny along with 4 firemen and a deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “This wall and all of you The post ‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Valley events canceled due to stormy weather
Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled. Yum Food Festival Harvest Moon Festival Pioneer Days Carnival Modernism Museum Grand Opening Organizers of The post Valley events canceled due to stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0