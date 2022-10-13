They may not be The Beatles, but it’s still welcome news that Ithiel, Squeeze, and Butch are reuniting. Why that’s news: Technically, the trio of spiraled metal sculptures by artist John Clement are uniting in the city for the first time. They were last together in Clement’s studio in 2007. Since that time, they’ve been living separate lives at the Regal Cinemas (Ithiel, the orange one), Palm Canyon Theatre (Squeeze, the yellow one), and Ernest Coffee (Butch, the red one).

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO