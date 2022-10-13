ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs

We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs. Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

City aims to refurbish, relocate some of its art. First up: One trio of sculptures will be reunited.

They may not be The Beatles, but it’s still welcome news that Ithiel, Squeeze, and Butch are reuniting. Why that’s news: Technically, the trio of spiraled metal sculptures by artist John Clement are uniting in the city for the first time. They were last together in Clement’s studio in 2007. Since that time, they’ve been living separate lives at the Regal Cinemas (Ithiel, the orange one), Palm Canyon Theatre (Squeeze, the yellow one), and Ernest Coffee (Butch, the red one).
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA

Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Business
Daily Mail

Only a fool would miss this opportunity! SPACESHIP-shaped Palm Spring mansion where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon hits the market for $6 million

The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage, comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, and multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Palm Trees#Popular Home Styles#Spanish
KESQ News Channel 3

New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews

Both La Quinta and Palm Springs are currently considering adding more restrictions to some short term vacation rentals. A new study shared by Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of restricting short term rentals is getting mixed reviews. The findings were reported by Toursim Economics, an Oxford Economics company. While cities like La The post New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
menifee247.com

Blue Agave Landscaping will maximize your yard's look

As a city located in a desert climate, Menifee presents unique challenges in planting and decorating front and back yards. Blue Agave Landscaping provides the expertise clients want in maximizing the look and environmental sustainability of their home’s exterior. Jose Garcia and his staff work with customers to achieve...
MENIFEE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater

A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KESQ News Channel 3

A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown

Fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was honored in her hometown of Hemet on Friday evening. In honor of her service, a First Responders Memorial wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park was dedicated to Zerebny along with 4 firemen and a deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “This wall and all of you The post ‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley events canceled due to stormy weather

Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled. Yum Food Festival Harvest Moon Festival Pioneer Days Carnival Modernism Museum Grand Opening Organizers of The post Valley events canceled due to stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy