These Instant Pot Recipes Are Total Game Changers
An Instant Pot is magical — it slow cooks, pressure cooks, can make rice, steams, and even sautés! We rounded up some simple and time-saving Instant Pot recipes that are also absolutely delicious. Whether you're short on time, hungry, or just impatient, these recipes are for you.
1. Instant Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
2. Instant Pot Pasta Primavera
3. Creamy Cajun Chicken Alfredo
4. Instant Pot Ground Beef and Pasta
5. Veggie-Packed Mac 'n' Cheese
6. Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
7. Instant Pot Beef and Potato Stew
8. Instant Pot Chicken and Potato Soup
9. Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar Soup
10. Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
11. Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder
12. Chicken Taco Soup
13. Instant Pot Pasta Soup
14. Instant Pot Coconut Chicken Curry Stew
15. Beef and Barley Soup
16. Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup
17. Instant Pot Sweet Potato Soup
18. Instant Pot Vegan Lasagna Soup
19. Instant Pot Cashew Chicken
20. Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken
21. Easiest Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
22. Whole30 Indian Saag Chicken
23. Crispy Chicken Carnitas
24. Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes
25. Instant Pot Ramen
26. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
27. Instant Pot Carnitas
28. Six-Minute Shrimp Boil
29. Beef and Bacon Chili
30. Cod with Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers
31. Stuffed Peppers
32. Instant Pot Pinto Beans with Chorizo
33. French Dip Sandwiches
34. Vegan Instant Pot Tacos with Smoky Lentils and Rice
35. Instant Pot Vegan Chili
36. Instant Pot Golden Lentil and Spinach Soup
37. Vegan Chickpea Curry
38. Instant Pot Lentil Curry
39. Vegetarian Portobello Pot Roast
40. Vegetarian Tikka Masala
41. Instant Pot Vegan Gumbo
42. Pizza Noodle Casserole
43. Five-Ingredient Mac and Cheese
44. Chicken Pot Pie Soup
45. Korean Chicken Meatballs
46. Honey Balsamic Chicken
47. Salsa Chicken
48. Yellow Dal
49. Creamy Cajun Pasta
50. Chicken Tacos
51. Green Chile Chicken Chowder
52. Chicken Burrito Bowl
53. Pressure Cooker Spaghetti Sauce
54. Slow Cooker Tortellini Soup with Sausage and Kale
55. And finally, Coconut Lime Quinoa
This article contains content from Melissa Jameson and Jesse Szewczyk. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.
