These Instant Pot Recipes Are Total Game Changers

By Melissa Jameson
 4 days ago

An Instant Pot is magical — it slow cooks, pressure cooks, can make rice, steams, and even sautés! We rounded up some simple and time-saving Instant Pot recipes that are also absolutely delicious. Whether you're short on time, hungry, or just impatient, these recipes are for you.

1. Instant Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

If you've never cooked pasta in an Instant Pot before, you're missing out. In many recipes — like this one — the noodles cook directly in the sauce, giving you an end result that's packed with flavor from the inside out.

Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Joe Lingeman / Via thekitchn.com

2. Instant Pot Pasta Primavera

Loaded with vegetables — plus an extra boost of protein from using chickpea noodles instead of traditional ones.

Recipe: Instant Pot Pasta Primavera

foodfaithfitness.com

3. Creamy Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Dinner-wise, is there anything better than creamy, dreamy chicken Alfredo? (Nope!)

Recipe: Creamy Cajun Chicken Alfredo

number-2-pencil.com

4. Instant Pot Ground Beef and Pasta

This only pressure cooks for five minutes — and prep is super minimal.

Recipe: Instant Pot Ground Beef & Pasta

damndelicious.net

5. Veggie-Packed Mac 'n' Cheese

Featuring the green trinity: broccoli, spinach, and pesto.

Recipe: Veggie-Packed Mac 'n' Cheese

Joe Lingeman / Via thekitchn.com

6. Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

To upgrade the jarred sauce, you'll also toss in fresh garlic, parsley, and parm.

Recipe: Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken

Joe Lingeman / Via thekitchn.com

7. Instant Pot Beef and Potato Stew

This breaks down to just about $2 per serving — and makes enough for six.

Recipe: Instant Pot Beef & Potato Stew

budgetbytes.com

8. Instant Pot Chicken and Potato Soup

To make this ring in at under $10, stick to just one type of potatoes (instead of two) and use canned corn instead of fresh.

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken & Potato Soup

cottercrunch.com

9. Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar Soup

High in protein and potassium.

Recipe: Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar Soup

ketodietapp.com

10. Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free — and something everyone will love.

Recipe: Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

gimmesomeoven.com

11. Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder

Hearty and comforting — and makes for great leftovers.

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder

thereciperebel.com

12. Chicken Taco Soup

Top your bowl with diced jalapeño, sliced avocado, and some tortilla strips for crunch.

Recipe: Chicken Taco Soup

Dear Crissy / Via dearcrissy.com , Dear Chrissy / Via dearcrissy.com

13. Instant Pot Pasta Soup

For those times when you can't decide between pasta and soup. 😋

Recipe: Instant Pot Pasta Soup

eatwell101.com

14. Instant Pot Coconut Chicken Curry Stew

Spinach is in season right now — and this hearty stew packs a full two cups of it.

Recipe: Instant Pot Coconut Chicken Curry Stew

Joe Lingeman / The Kitchn

15. Beef and Barley Soup

Cold nights call for piping hot bowls of this hearty soup loaded with tender beef, chewy barley, and lots of veggies.

Recipe: Beef and Barley Soup

Little Spice Jar / Via littlespicejar.com

16. Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

If you recently got an Instant Pot and aren't quite sure where to begin, this super-nourishing soup is a great starting point. It's nutritious and very hands-off, letting you sit back and witness the magic of your new IP.

Recipe: Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

sweetpeasandsaffron.com

17. Instant Pot Sweet Potato Soup

This has plenty of protein, fiber, and healthy fats from the sweet potato, black beans, and avocado.

Recipe: Instant Pot Sweet Potato Soup

instantpoteats.com / Via instantpoteats.com

18. Instant Pot Vegan Lasagna Soup

Lasagna! Soup! Can't think of anything more comforting, tbh. Especially when you add some garlic bread on the side.

Recipe: Instant Pot Vegan Lasagna Soup

veganricha.com

19. Instant Pot Cashew Chicken

The simple sauce — which includes soy sauce, garlic, and ginger — comes together quickly and packs a ton of flavor.

Recipe: Instant Pot Cashew Chicken

fitfoodiefinds.com

20. Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken

Works equally well with fresh or frozen chicken — and makes enough for six servings.

Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken

therecipecritic.com

21. Easiest Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Serve this piled onto your ~vessel~ of choice — like tortillas or lettuce wraps.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

gimmesomeoven.com

22. Whole30 Indian Saag Chicken

A paleo and Whole30-compliant take on saag paneer, this chicken version is super rich and satisfying.

Recipe: Whole30 Indian Saag Chicken

40aprons.com

23. Crispy Chicken Carnitas

Just throw all the ingredients into the IP and let the juicy chicken cook itself. When it's done, toss in the oven for a few extra minutes so it gets extra brown and crispy.

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Carnitas

littlespicejar.com

24. Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes

A classic crowd-pleaser, and rightfully so.

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken & Potatoes

lecremedelacrumb.com

25. Instant Pot Ramen

Your favorite college staple, bulked up with eggs, chicken, and other goodies.

Get the recipe: Instant Pot Ramen

rasamalaysia.com

26. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Just toss the chicken + veggies into your IP on its slow cooker setting — and load up the final product with your favorite toppings.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Cooking Classy / Via cookingclassy.com

27. Instant Pot Carnitas

The secret to super flavorful meat here? A quick DIY spice rub — that includes chili powder, paprika, and cayenne — which you'll coat the pork in first.

Recipe: Instant Pot Carnitas

fitfoodiefinds.com

28. Six-Minute Shrimp Boil

Old Bay makes everything better.

Recipe: Six-Minute Shrimp Boil

damndelicious.net

29. Beef and Bacon Chili

This freezes really well, so feel free to make extra!

Recipe: Keto Beef & Bacon Chili

paleorunningmomma.com

30. Cod with Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers

This works with fresh or frozen cod fillets, and the briny, Mediterranean-style broth adds a ton of flavor.

Recipe: Cod with Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers

instantpoteats.com

31. Stuffed Peppers

You can substitute ground beef for turkey or, if you want a meatless meal, use black beans or quinoa. Get the recipe.

The Recipe Critic / Via therecipecritic.com

32. Instant Pot Pinto Beans with Chorizo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QskWR_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Instant Pot Pinto Beans With Chorizo

budgetbytes.com

33. French Dip Sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9qEI_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: French Dip Sandwiches

slowcookergourmet.net

34. Vegan Instant Pot Tacos with Smoky Lentils and Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utwry_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Vegan Instant Pot Tacos With Smoky Lentils & Rice

acouplecooks.com

35. Instant Pot Vegan Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mC58u_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Instant Pot Vegan Chili

fitfoodiefinds.com

36. Instant Pot Golden Lentil and Spinach Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXenO_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Instant Pot Golden Lentil & Spinach Soup

kitchentreaty.com

37. Vegan Chickpea Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaEUP_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Vegan Chickpea Curry

chefdehome.com

38. Instant Pot Lentil Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Svikl_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Instant Pot Lentil Curry

wellplated.com

39. Vegetarian Portobello Pot Roast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0JXA_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Vegetarian Portobello Pot Roast

gimmesomeoven.com

40. Vegetarian Tikka Masala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHIZ7_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Vegetarian Tikka Masala

fullofplants.com

41. Instant Pot Vegan Gumbo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sotHu_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Instant Pot Vegan Gumbo

cottercrunch.com

42. Pizza Noodle Casserole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awMdv_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Pizza Noodle Casserole

thecreativebite.com

43. Five-Ingredient Mac and Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMyNk_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Five-Ingredient Mac and Cheese

littlespicejar.com

44. Chicken Pot Pie Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvDvo_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Soup

40aprons.com

45. Korean Chicken Meatballs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giMuA_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Korean Chicken Meatballs

thebewitchinkitchen.com

46. Honey Balsamic Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIIdc_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Honey Balsamic Chicken

eatwell101.com

47. Salsa Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ofpD_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Salsa Chicken

wholesomelicious.com

48. Yellow Dal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOHDt_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Yellow Dal

mykitchenlove.com

49. Creamy Cajun Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R45r_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Creamy Cajun Pasta

spicysouthernkitchen.com

50. Chicken Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhQh7_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Chicken Tacos

wineandglue.com

51. Green Chile Chicken Chowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxU3R_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Green Chile Chicken Chowder

allthenourishingthings.com

52. Chicken Burrito Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdfh8_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Chicken Burrito Bowl

number-2-pencil.com

53. Pressure Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXp3y_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Pressure Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

J. Kenji López-Alt / seriouseats.com

54. Slow Cooker Tortellini Soup with Sausage and Kale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFIDj_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Slow Cooker Tortellini Soup with Sausage & Kale

foodiecrush.com

55. And finally, Coconut Lime Quinoa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDbnJ_0iXjnEXC00

Recipe: Coconut Lime Quinoa

unsophisticook.com

This article contains content from Melissa Jameson and Jesse Szewczyk. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

