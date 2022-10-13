Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
shastascout.org
Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
shastacountysports.com
Live Stream: [24] American River at Shasta College
The Shasta College football team hosts No. 24 American River College Saturday at Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff to open NorCal Conference play. Pregame broadcast is scheduled to start around 5:45 p.m. with the kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SCS website and on YouTube.
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Increases Enforcement on Cannabis Growers, Issues Six-Figure Fines
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reported last Friday that its enforcement actions against water quality violations have increased by 25% over the past two years, driven largely by its forceful response to the growing operations of cannabis cultivators whose activities threaten nearby waterways. The cultivators involved generally...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
krcrtv.com
Redding Subaru hosts Golden Retriever Rescue adoption event
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding Subaru is teaming up with NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue to help Golden Retriever shelter dogs in Shasta County find a loving home. Redding Subaru says it will be donating $100 to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue for every pet adopted in October. The event kicks...
krcrtv.com
'Rebuild, Restore, Return' music festival coming to Lincoln Heights in Weed
The community of Lincoln Heights is hosting a benefit community music festival following the Mill Fire to spearhead the town's recovery efforts. The Mill Fire destroyed the historically African American community in Weed, California. But the communities spirit has burned brighter than any fire. The event will take place on...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
Yreka, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
krcrtv.com
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
actionnewsnow.com
Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
krcrtv.com
Speeding motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck in Redding, CHP says
REDDING, Calif. — A speeding motorcyclist was hospitalized with major injuries after police said he crashed into another driver in a Redding intersection late Wednesday night. The California Highway patrol said the crash happened just before midnight near Shasta and Pine streets in downtown Redding. According to officials, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
