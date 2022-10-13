ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
shastacountysports.com

Live Stream: [24] American River at Shasta College

The Shasta College football team hosts No. 24 American River College Saturday at Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff to open NorCal Conference play. Pregame broadcast is scheduled to start around 5:45 p.m. with the kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SCS website and on YouTube.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monrovia, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
State
California State
Shasta Lake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Opening date for new Redding Costco location set

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Winter Storms#Asunken#Sfgate#Usfs#The U S Forest Service
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Subaru hosts Golden Retriever Rescue adoption event

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding Subaru is teaming up with NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue to help Golden Retriever shelter dogs in Shasta County find a loving home. Redding Subaru says it will be donating $100 to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue for every pet adopted in October. The event kicks...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

'Rebuild, Restore, Return' music festival coming to Lincoln Heights in Weed

The community of Lincoln Heights is hosting a benefit community music festival following the Mill Fire to spearhead the town's recovery efforts. The Mill Fire destroyed the historically African American community in Weed, California. But the communities spirit has burned brighter than any fire. The event will take place on...
WEED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
High School Football PRO

Yreka, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yreka High School football team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Shasta Lake on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries

REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy