4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
North Carolina man accused of attacking woman with knife, then himself at Murrells Inlet hotel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and […]
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
South Carolina’s Grand Strand a Popular Family Destination
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Stretched out on the warm sand of Myrtle Beach, it’s easy to unwind. I watch a little boy launching a kite nearby, his little legs running as fast as they can.
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
3 Ways to Save on Entertainment in Myrtle Beach
Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. It's no secret that traveling can be expensive, especially if you are hoping to go somewhere that is popular with tourists. Businesses, hotels, and entertainment venues can charge more than their services are worth simply because they are in such high demand.
Three Longs residents arrested on human trafficking charges
LONGS — Three Longs residents were arrested Oct. 13 on charges of trafficking in persons under the age of 18. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, all of Longs, were arrested and booked at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Horry County, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
Myrtle Beach man dies in Carolina Forest motorcycle crash
A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Myrtle Beach resident, army vet inspired to be audiologist after hearing loss
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — October is Audiology Awareness Month and the organization Cochlear Americas is highlighting a Grand Strand local's inspiring story. Myrtle Beach resident Jason Wigand was inspired to be an audiologist after his hearing loss resulted in a medical discharge from the US Army. Wigand began...
SCDOT updates Myrtle Beach neighbors on upcoming road projects
State officials continue to seek public input ahead of several planned road projects in Myrtle Beach. S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) staff fielded the public's questions Thursday night at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot about future changes to the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. DOT...
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
