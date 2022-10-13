Read full article on original website
Chris Colfer has zero interest in supporting his former Glee costar Lea Michele as she takes center stage in Broadway's Funny Girl.The 32-year-old hastily declined an invitation to New York City on Tuesday, October 12, admitting even the mere thought of watching the Scream Queens alum perform was "triggering" enough.His snub went down during a conversation with Sirius XM host Michelle Collins, as the comedian asked Colfer to accompany her to see Michele in the highly popular musical later in the day."By the way Chrissy... guess what I'm doing tonight," Collins joked before adding, "Oh my God, you should come,...
Popculture
A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.
papermag.com
Chris Colfer isn’t planning on reliving his Glee set trauma any time soon. Colfer hopped on the air to chat it up with Michelle Collins from SiriusXM, throwing shade at his former co-star Lea Michele in the process. When Collins dug in, inviting Colfer out to see Funny Girl with her, he responded with a disappointed “oh” before joking around by retorting, “My day suddenly just got so full.” Colfer emphasized that he doesn’t want any reminder of his experience dealing with Michele on set, saying that he can be “triggered at home” instead.
