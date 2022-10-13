A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.

